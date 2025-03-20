Philadelphia Mayor Parker Joins Civetta Property Group to Celebrate Ribbon-Cutting for Turner Street Turn the Key Homes

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker Joins Civetta Property Group to Celebrate Ribbon-Cutting for New Turn the Key Homes on Turner Street

Earlier this month, key city leaders celebrated the completion of new Turn the Key homes, expanding affordable homeownership for the city's working families.

Turn the Key is making homeownership accessible for the hardworking people of our city—those who have often been forgotten in the middle.” — Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new milestone in Philadelphia’s affordable homeownership initiative was marked on Tuesday, March 4th as Mayor Cherelle Parker, alongside key city leaders and Civetta Property Group, led a celebratory ribbon-cutting event for new Turn the Key homes on the 900 Block of Turner Street. The event, attended by Council members, Philadelphia Land Bank leadership, and new homeowners, showcased the impact of the Turn the Key initiative in providing quality, affordable housing for Philadelphia’s working and middle-class families.Mayor Parker expressed her excitement for the initiative’s continued growth, stating, "I get giddy every time we celebrate a ribbon cutting for Turn the Key. It’s easy to point out problems, but real change comes from being willing to take risks and create solutions. Turn the Key is making homeownership accessible for the hardworking people of our city—those who have often been forgotten in the middle."Following a series of speeches from program leaders, including Civetta Property Group co-owner Brennan Tomasetti, Councilmembers Jeffery Young Jr. and Kendra Brooks, Philadelphia Land Bank Executive Director Angel Rodriguez, Guaranteed Rate Vice President of Mortgage Lending Jennifer Ashley, and Turn the Key homeowner Shakeda Gaines, the ceremony moved to the front of a newly completed home, where the mayor led the ribbon-cutting and a community cheer in celebration of the program’s success.Turn the Key: Transforming Affordable Housing in PhiladelphiaThe Turn the Key initiative, a city-led initiative designed to boost affordable workforce housing, continues to provide an essential path to homeownership. With home prices in Philadelphia rising, the initiative ensures that working individuals and families can purchase quality new homes at affordable rates, with mortgage payments averaging just $1,350 per month. Buyers can also receive up to $75,000 in homebuyer assistance, significantly lowering financial barriers.Civetta Property Group, a key development partner in the program, has already completed 135 homes, with 110 sold and 75 more currently under construction.Speaking at the event, Civetta co-founder Brennan Tomasetti shared a powerful story about the program’s real-life impact. She recounted how a casual conversation with a healthcare worker during a routine medical procedure led to a life-changing moment. The woman, struggling with housing insecurity, was deeply moved upon learning about Turn the Key. Months later, she reconnected with Tomasetti, now as a proud homeowner of a newly purchased Turn the Key home."I grabbed this woman and hugged her so hard—we were both in tears," Tomasetti shared. "It was such an incredible moment, and it reinforced why this program matters. It’s truly changing lives and making homeownership possible for people who never thought it was within reach."Tomasetti went on to thank the Civetta Property Group team, PHDC, the Philadelphia Land Bank, and Mayor Parker, emphasizing that “without their dedication and collaboration, none of this would be possible.”Expanding Homeownership Opportunities in PhiladelphiaMayor Parker reaffirmed the city’s commitment to expanding homeownership, highlighting her ambitious Mission 30,000 plan—an initiative to build and preserve 30,000 units of housing throughout Philadelphia."Philadelphia’s working residents deserve the opportunity to own a safe, beautiful, and affordable home. With programs like Turn the Key and partners like Civetta Property Group, we are making this a reality. Homeownership isn’t just about housing—it’s about building stability, equity, and opportunity for our communities."A Brighter Future for First-Time HomebuyersThe Turn the Key initiative has helped hundreds of Philadelphians transition from renting to owning, including many who never thought homeownership was within reach. The program prioritizes affordability, energy efficiency, and modern design while keeping homebuyers close to city amenities in vibrant yet peaceful neighborhoods.For more information on Turn the Key homes, including available properties and eligibility requirements, visit Civetta Property Group’s website or call (267) 459-4011.About Civetta Property GroupCivetta Property Group is a Philadelphia-based real estate development firm dedicated to building high-quality, affordable housing that strengthens communities and empowers first-time homebuyers. With a focus on modern design, energy efficiency, and long-term affordability, Civetta has played a key role in Philadelphia’s Turn the Key initiative, delivering thoughtfully crafted homes that provide financial stability and homeownership opportunities for Philadelphia’s working and middle-class families. Civetta’s homebuyer advocates provide a helping hand to first-time homebuyers navigating the process. To date, Civetta has completed over 135 Turn the Key homes, with many more in development.

