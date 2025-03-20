Governor Kotek Announces State Land Inventory to Facilitate Housing Production

Governor Tina Kotek announced the launch of the Oregon State-Owned or Managed Lands Inventory, a new online tool where the public can find state owned or leased properties which may be suitable for housing development. The tool was among the Governor’s Housing Production Advisory Council’s (HPAC) recommendations, with a goal to connect interested housing developers with available land to build on.

“When it comes to state owned or leased lands, I am turning over every rock to turn dirt faster for new housing,” Governor Kotek said. “The more housing we can build, the more we can bring relief to Oregon families working to make ends meet. Building units faster makes a real difference because the longer it takes a developer to find the land to build, the more expensive it is to build. Now, we have one more tool to speed up production.”

“Leveraging state owned and leased land for housing production was a high priority recommendation coming out of Governor Kotek’s Housing Production Advisory Council. Solving the housing crisis across our state requires new partnerships and creative answers,” said Joel Madsen, manager of the Housing Accountability and Production Office (HAPO) at the Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD). “It makes sense to have state owned and leased lands be part of the solution to our greatest social and economic crisis. HAPO looks forward to engaging with the development community and our state agency partners to leverage public land for the public benefit of increased housing production, affordability and choice.”

Since her first day of office, the Governor has taken bold steps to address the housing affordability crisis caused by decades of underbuilding. On day one, she established the HPAC which developed a robust set of recommendations, including the development of this online tool. Nearly half of these recommendations have been implemented or are represented in the Governor’s Recommended Budget for 2025-2027.

As a result of the Governor’s and the Legislature’s efforts, Oregon established the Housing Accountability and Production Office(HAPO), funded infrastructure projects for new housing across Oregon, financed an expansion of modular housing development capacity, and created amoderate-income revolving loan (MIRL) fund to support cities and counties in developing more housing. By July, the state estimates that 2,800 affordable housing units will be financed and infrastructure for over 25,000 affordable and market rate housing units will be in progress.

The Governor’s 2025-2027 budget and her Housing Initiative bills (HB 3031, HB 2138, and HB 2258) continue to build on that progress to increase Oregon’s housing supply in every part of the state.



