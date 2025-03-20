Moffitt Companies Announces Leadership Transition as Roy Moffitt Retires

Rusty and Roy Rusty, Carl, and Roy Behind the Scenes

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moffitt Companies, a leader in fuel and site services, announces a significant leadership transition as Roy Moffitt retires after decades of dedication to the fuel industry. His retirement, effective March 20, 2025, marks the culmination of a career defined by integrity, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to customer service.Over the years, Roy has played a pivotal role in shaping Moffitt Services into a nationally recognized brand. His industry expertise and leadership have been instrumental in ensuring the company remains a trusted partner in fueling businesses across the nation.While Roy steps away from daily operations, Moffitt Services remains firmly in the hands of its longtime leadership team. Rusty Moffitt, Roy’s son, will continue to lead the company as President and CEO, alongside his trusted business partner, Carl Kleimann. Together, Rusty and Carl have been at the helm of Moffitt Services for years, driving its expansion and maintaining its reputation for reliability and excellence.In addition, Moffitt Services is proud to welcome Main Street Capital as a minority equity partner, reinforcing the company’s commitment to growth and long-term stability. This strategic partnership provides the resources and support necessary to expand operations and enhance service offerings nationwide.Reflecting on his transition, Roy Moffitt expressed confidence in the company's continued success.“This isn’t goodbye—it’s just a new chapter,” Roy Moffitt said. “With my continued investment in Moffitt Services, I will always be part of its success. And let’s be honest, when you’ve been in this business as long as I have, you don’t really walk away—you just get fewer phone calls at 3 a.m.,” he added with a smile.Carl Kleinmann shared a heartfelt tribute.“Roy and I were friends long before we were business partners and I have watched him carry out the Moffitt Legacy for decades. His passion for outstanding Customer Service has been a guiding light for our entire team, and his decades of experience and relationships have been of monumental importance to our success as a company. He has taught us so much. We are not just carrying on Roy’s legacy but carrying on multiple generations of the Moffitt Legacy, including Roy’s mother JoAnn Moffitt. Roy and Rusty are the 3rd and 4th generations respectively, of this legacy which is built on Trust and Service. Roy, you will be missed but one thing I know is true, your phone is always on and you are always willing to help. Enjoy retirement – you have earned it! Thanks for all you have done. ” said CarlRusty Moffitt echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the company’s bright future.“Moffitt Services is just getting started. As we celebrated our 10th anniversary in 2024, we set the stage for even greater expansion,” said Rusty. “Fuel is more than a business for us—it’s a legacy. We are excited to build on the foundation we’ve created and continue delivering exceptional service to our customers.”A Special Podcast Episode : Reflecting on Roy Moffitt’s LegacyTo commemorate this milestone, Moffitt Services: Fuel Disclosure is releasing a special podcast episode featuring a conversation between Roy and Rusty Moffitt. In this episode, the father and son reflect on Roy’s legacy in the industry, the lessons learned, the challenges overcome, and the defining moments that shaped Moffitt’s Legacy into what it is today.“This is more than just a look back—it’s a chance to share the wisdom and stories that have shaped our company,” Rusty said. “It’s a conversation about the past, but more importantly, about where we’re going next.”The episode is also available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and the Moffitt Services website. Listeners can tune in for an inside look at the evolution of the company and the values that continue to drive its success.As Moffitt Services embarks on this next chapter, the company remains dedicated to industry-leading fuel and site services, fostering strong customer relationships, and driving innovation. Under Rusty and Carl’s continued leadership, the company is well-positioned for sustained growth and success.For more information, visit moffittservices.com or contactonline@moffittservices.com | +1 (281) 205-7577.About Moffitt ServicesMoffitt Services is a premier provider of fuel services, emergency response, and site solutions, serving industries nationwide. With a legacy built on trust, expertise, and exceptional customer service, Moffitt Services continues to set the standard for reliability and innovation in the fuel industry.

