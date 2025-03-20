TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR THE 32ND ANNUAL CASA PACIFICA ANGELS WINE, FOOD & BREW FESTIVAL

Photo courtesy of Trinity Wheeler Photography

Region’s Foremost Wine and Culinary Event Returns on Sunday, June 1st

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival is back, bringing together an unparalleled showcase of fine wines, gourmet cuisine and community spirit. This premier event, benefitting Casa Pacifica, will take place on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at California State University Channel Islands. Guests will enjoy an all-inclusive experience featuring unlimited tastings of exceptional food, premium wines, and craft brews as well as complimentary parking. General admission tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at cpwinefoodbrewfest.com.

This highly anticipated event, now in its 32nd year, is hosted by Conico Oil/McValley Oil Co.; Mission Produce; Element Logic/Transpro Logistics; Nevers, Palazzo, Packard, Wildermuth & Wynner, PC; and the Van Huisen Family.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this year’s Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival,” said Carrie L. Hughes, Chief Development Officer, Casa Pacifica. “Year after year, this event continues to bring together our incredible community of sponsors, volunteers, and exhibitors who make it all possible. Their generous support ensures not only an unforgettable festival experience but also helps fund the essential work we do for at-risk children and families in our community."

Voted the Best Food & Drink Festival and Best Charity Event for the past 13 years, the Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival brings together the pinnacle of talent of Ventura County’s food and wine scene, including renowned restauranteurs, chefs, vinters and breweries. Owners, chefs and artisans will be on hand to pour, serve and interact with attendees, making the Festival one of the most personal and convenient ways to discover the region’s delicious bounty.

Admission includes access to a diverse selection of delicious food, premium wines and tasty craft brews from more than 100 exhibitors, along with live all-day entertainment. In addition to indulging in top-tier culinary offerings, guests can explore an exciting silent auction featuring an array of unique experiences, including luxury travel packages, spa retreats, exclusive sports memorabilia and other one-of-a-kind items.

Attendees can also enjoy the popular Yummie Culinary Competition, which pits top chefs against one another in a blind tasting competition judged by media personalities, food and wine editors and chefs. Judges crown winners for the best of two categories – Savory and Sweet – based on flavor, presentation, innovation and quality.

The Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival is Casa Pacifica’s largest annual fundraiser and supports the agency’s life-changing mental health programs for children, young adults and families in Ventura County and beyond.

Sponsors of 2025 festival include:

• Champagne: Driscoll’s

• Audio Visual: Darvik Productions

• Burgundy: Melanie and Steve Higashi; Dr. Roz Warner and Dr. Michael Hogan and Heidi and Mike Whitcomb; Susan Wolf and Marcus Ryle; and PODS Moving & Storage.

• Entertainment: Chuy & Sons, Inc.; Five Star Bookkeeping; Nevers, Palazzo, Packard, Wildermuth & Wynner, PC; Melanie and Steve Higashi; Lisa West and David Jaffe; and Sandra and William Puchlevic

• Cabernet Sauvignon: AAA Propane Services; Bruce Barrios Productions; Susan and Ken Bauer; BB&H Benefit Designs; Camber Wealth; Chuy & Sons, Inc.; Community Colleges of Ventura County; The Growing Company Florist; Fence Factory Rentals; Five Star Bookkeeping; Ito Brothers Farms; Lisa West and David Jaffe; Northern Trust; Pacific Inpatient Physicians; Procter & Gamble; and Sandra and William Puchlevic.

• Merlot: Athens Services; Ryan and Andrea Bristol; Conejo Photo Booth; Frances Elson; Eriksson Tile & Stone; Harrison Industries; Omega Technologies; Greg and Michelle Paschen; Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians; Skating Plus; and Ventura Signs & Screen Printing.

For more information about the Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival, including tickets, sponsorship or to donate a silent auction item, visit www.cpwinefoodbrewfest.com. Stay up to date all year long by following cpwinefoodbrewfest on Facebook and Instagram.

Casa Pacifica Mission: Casa Pacifica inspires hope and nurtures mental health and well-being of children, young adults, and families to realize their full potential.

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families provides assessment, clinical, medical, residential, and educational services to foster and at-risk children/youth struggling with complex mental health disorders due to past trauma and/or mental illness. The agency is the largest non-profit provider of children’s and adolescent mental health services in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties and administers 17 campus- and community-based programs and services designed to give youth, and their families, the tools they need to heal, rebuild and strengthen relationships, reengage with their educations, and overcome their negative emotional and behavioral challenges. The agency’s Camino a Casa program, available to clients with private insurance, provides behavioral health care to support youth ages 12 to 17 with emotional and behavioral issues, along with their families.

For more information about Casa Pacifica visit its website www.casapacifica.org or call the Development Department at (805) 445-7800.

