FW: Williston Barracks / Runaway Juvenile *UPDATE*

**UPDATE**

Kaylee has been located safe.

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1001832

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                            

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: March 19, 2025 / 0906 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2227 VT Route 12, Town of Elmore

 

RUNAWAY JUVENILE: Kaylee Hanna                                                

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police Williston Barracks was notified that Kaylee Hanna had not returned to her home in Elmore, VT since 03/16/2025. She was last seen at school/by friends on 03/18/2025. There are no specific concerns for Hanna's safety at this time, however her whereabouts are unknown. Hanna was described as Caucasian, approximately 4’11 in height and 110 pounds in weight, with brown eyes and brown hair. A recent picture of Hanna is attached with this news release. Anyone with information that may lead to locating Hanna is urged to contact the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Tips can also be submitted online at  https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

