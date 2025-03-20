FW: Williston Barracks / Runaway Juvenile *UPDATE*
**UPDATE**
Kaylee has been located safe.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1001832
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: March 19, 2025 / 0906 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2227 VT Route 12, Town of Elmore
RUNAWAY JUVENILE: Kaylee Hanna
AGE: 17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Elmore, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police Williston Barracks was notified that Kaylee Hanna had not returned to her home in Elmore, VT since 03/16/2025. She was last seen at school/by friends on 03/18/2025. There are no specific concerns for Hanna's safety at this time, however her whereabouts are unknown. Hanna was described as Caucasian, approximately 4’11 in height and 110 pounds in weight, with brown eyes and brown hair. A recent picture of Hanna is attached with this news release. Anyone with information that may lead to locating Hanna is urged to contact the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.