The difference between lab-grown and natural diamonds

About

Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications is a dynamic pr, communication, and brand-building agency leveraging emerging platforms and influencers and layering our longstanding relationships with the press and media to promote and optimize discerning brands in the United States and focusing on public relations and communications with top luxury houses in home furnishings, couture accessories, fine art, watches, and jewelry. Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications crystallizes each client's unique global image and brand awareness through personal expertise and tailor-made PR strategies. We generate activity entirely conceived around clients' brand identity and narrative. We're collaborative and decisive. We take pride in our deeply diverse experience with luxury and lifestyle brands. We leverage our longstanding and personal network of insider resources and industry relationships: editors, celebrities, social influencers, digital media experts, event producers, media lawyers, talent agents, film directors, photographers, and other innovative artists. Our team drives a comprehensive, bespoke service centered on delivering results. Founded by Katia Graytok, whose innovative communication, gravitas, experience, and keen eye for detail cultivate a brand's story and help them tell it.

