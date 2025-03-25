Gulf Coast PDC Welcomes ProAct Safety CEO for Opening Keynote Presentation

Shawn Galloway

Shawn Galloway to discuss concerning new trends that are significantly impacting overall performance and safety culture.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced that the company’s CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, has been selected as the opening keynote presenter at the Gulf Coast Chapter’s Professional Development Conference, hosted by American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) and American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA). The event will be held on April 10th at the Norris Conference Center in Houston / CityCentre.Ten New Trends That Keep Me Up At NightWorkplaces have changed (some drastically) since 2020, making previous safety strategies obsolete. I’ve been on the constant lookout for potential stressors. Unfortunately, I’ve found them everywhere, and they are not just impacting safety performance and safety culture. We must change our approach to meet these new realities; otherwise, we can expect broader organizational challenges in the days ahead.These indicators (trends) observed in many workplaces concern me and should concern you. Ten new trends are significantly impacting overall performance and culture in most industries. A new strategy is needed.Get more event details and register at https://gulfcoastpdc.com/ ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn M. Galloway serves as the CEO of ProAct Safety. With more than two decades of authoritative experience in the field, Shawn is a sought-after advisor, keynote speaker, and expert witness. He is also an accomplished author, having penned several bestselling books and contributed over 400 articles and 100 videos across leading industry publications. Notably, he pioneered the first safety podcast, "Safety Culture Excellence," with over 800 episodes. As a distinguished expert and influential figure in safety excellence, Shawn has guided hundreds of organizations across various industries in achieving and maintaining the highest standards of performance and organizational culture. Shawn's influence and dedication to advancing the safety profession have been duly recognized through numerous prestigious accolades, including distinctions as a Global Safety Excellence Expert, Power 101 Leaders of the EHS World, Top 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, Top 40 Rising Stars, Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers, and Top 10 Speakers. He serves as a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, and holds the esteemed title of Avetta Distinguished Fellow. His insights have been featured on prominent media outlets, including Bloomberg, Fox News, DailyMail, Dubai One, U.S. News & World Report, Sirius Business Radio, Wharton Business Daily, and the leading safety-related mainstream magazines and podcasts, solidifying his status as a leading voice in the safety domain. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnGalloway.com ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.