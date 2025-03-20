MPD Seeking Northwest Bank Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a bank robbery in Northwest.

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a bank robbery in the 3200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect approached the bank teller and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money. A weapon was not used during the robbery.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

