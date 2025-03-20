MPD Seeking Northwest Bank Robbery Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a bank robbery in Northwest.
On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a bank robbery in the 3200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect approached the bank teller and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money. A weapon was not used during the robbery.
The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25039551
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.