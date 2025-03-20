MPD Arrests Suspect Tied to Multiple Violent Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who committed multiple violent offenses in the District.
On Saturday, February 8, 2025, at approximately 2:23 p.m., Seventh District officers responded for the report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. Upon arrival officers located a 17-year-old juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. CCN 25019001
On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the suspect, 18-year-old Aaron Tolliver of Southeast, D.C., was located and arrested in a home, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with the above shooting. During the arrest a handgun was located in the home. Tolliver was additionally charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.
The detectives’ investigation revealed Tolliver was a suspect in four violent offenses that occurred within a 48 period in December 2024. As a result, Tolliver was additionally charged with the below offenses:
• Armed Carjacking (Gun) – on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at approximately 1:04 p.m., in the 1700 block of 4th Street, Northwest the suspect approached the victim at gunpoint and took their vehicle. The vehicle was recovered on December 25, 2024. CCN 24197868
• Armed Robbery (Gun) – on Monday, December 23, 2024, at approximately 7:49 a.m., in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim at gunpoint. The suspect took the victims coat and cellphone. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN 24198187
• Attempt Armed Robbery (Gun) – on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at approximately 10:45 a.m., in the 1500 block of 16th Street, Northwest the suspect exited a parked vehicle and approached two victims at gunpoint. He unsuccessfully attempted to take one of the victim’s coats. The suspect fled in the parked vehicle. CNN 24198739
• Robbery (Gun) – on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at approximately 11:01 a.m., in the 2100 block of 8th Street, Northwest the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim at gunpoint. The suspect took the victim’s coat and property. The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN 24198740
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.