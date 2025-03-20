MPD Arrests Suspect Tied to Multiple Violent Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who committed multiple violent offenses in the District.

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, at approximately 2:23 p.m., Seventh District officers responded for the report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. Upon arrival officers located a 17-year-old juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. CCN 25019001

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the suspect, 18-year-old Aaron Tolliver of Southeast, D.C., was located and arrested in a home, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with the above shooting. During the arrest a handgun was located in the home. Tolliver was additionally charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.

The detectives’ investigation revealed Tolliver was a suspect in four violent offenses that occurred within a 48 period in December 2024. As a result, Tolliver was additionally charged with the below offenses:

• Armed Carjacking (Gun) – on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at approximately 1:04 p.m., in the 1700 block of 4th Street, Northwest the suspect approached the victim at gunpoint and took their vehicle. The vehicle was recovered on December 25, 2024. CCN 24197868

• Armed Robbery (Gun) – on Monday, December 23, 2024, at approximately 7:49 a.m., in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim at gunpoint. The suspect took the victims coat and cellphone. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN 24198187

• Attempt Armed Robbery (Gun) – on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at approximately 10:45 a.m., in the 1500 block of 16th Street, Northwest the suspect exited a parked vehicle and approached two victims at gunpoint. He unsuccessfully attempted to take one of the victim’s coats. The suspect fled in the parked vehicle. CNN 24198739

• Robbery (Gun) – on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at approximately 11:01 a.m., in the 2100 block of 8th Street, Northwest the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim at gunpoint. The suspect took the victim’s coat and property. The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN 24198740

