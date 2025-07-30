MPD Arrests Suspect in 7th Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at approximately 12:21 p.m., a verbal dispute between two individuals escalated into a physical altercation in the 1800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. During the confrontation, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. Responding officers arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect. The victim was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

55-year-old Andre Thomas of Northwest, DC, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 25114762

###