MPD Arrests Suspect in 7th Street Assault
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred in Northwest.
On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at approximately 12:21 p.m., a verbal dispute between two individuals escalated into a physical altercation in the 1800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. During the confrontation, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. Responding officers arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect. The victim was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
55-year-old Andre Thomas of Northwest, DC, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).
CCN: 25114762
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.