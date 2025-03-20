MPD Arrests Four Juveniles in 2024 Armed Carjacking
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of four juveniles in a 2024-armed carjacking that occurred in Northeast.
On December 22, 2024, at approximately 8:58 p.m., Sixth Districts officers responded to the report of a carjacking in the 5800 block of Dix Street, Northeast. The suspects approached the victim while she was parking her vehicle, one of the suspects brandished a handgun, and demanded the victim to get out of the vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.
As a result of the detectives’ investigation, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court custody order, the following juveniles were arrested:
• On Friday, March 14, 2025, a 15-year-old male, of Southeast, D.C. for Armed Carjacking
• On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, a 12-year-old male, of Glenarden, MD, for Armed Carjacking
• On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, a 16-year-old male, of College Park, MD, for Armed Carjacking and a 14-year-old female, of Landover, MD, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.
CCN: 24198057
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.