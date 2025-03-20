Submit Release
MPD Arrests Four Juveniles in 2024 Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of four juveniles in a 2024-armed carjacking that occurred in Northeast. 

 

On December 22, 2024, at approximately 8:58 p.m., Sixth Districts officers responded to the report of a carjacking in the 5800 block of Dix Street, Northeast. The suspects approached the victim while she was parking her vehicle, one of the suspects brandished a handgun, and demanded the victim to get out of the vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. 

 

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court custody order, the following juveniles were arrested:  

• On Friday, March 14, 2025, a 15-year-old male, of Southeast, D.C. for Armed Carjacking

• On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, a 12-year-old male, of Glenarden, MD, for Armed Carjacking

• On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, a 16-year-old male, of College Park, MD, for Armed Carjacking and a 14-year-old female, of Landover, MD, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

 

CCN: 24198057

 

###

