Alabama Avenue Robbery Arrest
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a robbery suspect in Southeast.
On Thursday, May 8, 2025, at approximately 4:42 p.m., the victim was sitting at a bus stop waiting for the bus to arrive in the 800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The suspect approached the victim and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The victim flagged down a passing officer and pointed out the suspect.
37-year-old Terrence Washington of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).
CCN: 25068022
###
