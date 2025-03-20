Andrew Wommack Ministries Presents the Musical Talita

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Wommack Ministries presents the musical Talita, a powerful and inspiring journey for all ages, on March 28-29, 2025.

Talita, which is about Jairus’ daughter that was raised from the dead, is a captivating performance that illustrates how Jesus’ love transforms lives and proves that nothing is impossible with God.

Talita provides cinematic visuals and remarkable live performances, faith-filled storytelling that bridges generations, and soaring music and moments that will move your heart.

The Bible comes to life on stage in this musical taken straight from the Scriptures.

Purchase your tickets today at www.TalitaMusical.com.

Call our Helpline for questions at 719-635-1111.

For more information
Andrew Wommack Ministries
+1 719-635-1111
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Andrew Wommack Ministries Presents the Musical Talita

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
For more information
Andrew Wommack Ministries
+1 719-635-1111
Company/Organization
Perini & Associates
1150 Spruce Ridge Ln
Woodland Park, Colorado, 80863
United States
719.651.5943
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Andrew Wommack Ministries Presents the Musical Talita
The O’Neil Group Mourns The Loss of An Esteemed North Shore Marina Staff Member
Charis Bible College Hosting The 2025 Festival of Nations
View All Stories From This Author