WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrew Wommack Ministries presents the musical Talita, a powerful and inspiring journey for all ages, on March 28-29, 2025.Talita, which is about Jairus’ daughter that was raised from the dead, is a captivating performance that illustrates how Jesus’ love transforms lives and proves that nothing is impossible with God.Talita provides cinematic visuals and remarkable live performances, faith-filled storytelling that bridges generations, and soaring music and moments that will move your heart.The Bible comes to life on stage in this musical taken straight from the Scriptures. Purchase your tickets today at www.TalitaMusical.com Call our Helpline for questions at 719-635-1111.

