Now 300,000 Members Strong: SCAN Reaches Membership Milestone Amid Rapid Growth and Diversification

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Group , a mission-driven organization that includes SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, has expanded to now serve 300,000 Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible (beneficiaries who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid) health plan members across all of its geographies, marking a major milestone in the organization’s 47-year history.“I am thrilled and incredibly proud of the hard work of all my colleagues—whom we call Rebels—at SCAN and their unwavering dedication to bring SCAN’s nonprofit mission to more older adults,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “Their commitment to making a meaningful impact in the lives of older adults and the communities we serve is truly inspiring. I am honored to work alongside such determined, thoughtful, and innovative teams.”“As we celebrate reaching the 300,000-member milestone, I am deeply inspired by the incredible journey of SCAN,” said Dr. Benjamin Chu, SCAN’s Board Chair. “The growth and diversification of our organization is a testament to the unwavering dedication and innovative spirit of our Rebels and I look forward to the many more milestones we will achieve together.”SCAN’s HistorySCAN was founded in 1977 as a California-based nonprofit with the mission to keep seniors healthy and independent founded by 12 older adults in Long Beach, California. The “twelve angry seniors” were dissatisfied with the challenges of accessing essential care and services to safely age in place and united to improve their healthcare access and advocate for a better healthcare experience. Their efforts led to the establishment of the not-for-profit Long Beach Geriatric Health Care System, later renamed Senior Care Action Network (SCAN), which encompassed a vast network of 35 senior care services and programs. Over time, both state and federal governments provided SCAN with opportunities to enhance its role in senior care and support. SCAN introduced its inaugural Medicare health plan in 1984 and has advanced ever since.Growth, Expansion and DiversificationStarting as a health plan serving only Southern California, SCAN is on an ambitious journey of expansion. In 2020, the organization’s reach was limited to members in 11 counties within California. Fast forward to today, SCAN now proudly operates in 13 counties, stretching across both Northern and Southern California.In the past five years, SCAN's growth has rapid, with its membership expanding from 219,000 to 300,000 across 22 counties in five states: Arizona, California, New Mexico, Nevada, and Texas, with more geographies coming soon.This expansion increased SCAN’s revenue from $3.4 billion in 2020 to $5.5 billion in 2025, allowing the nonprofit to reinvest these funds directly into elevating benefits and SCAN’s member experience.Embracing the philosophy of meeting people where they are, SCAN launched four innovative organizations that are designed to provide comprehensive support and include:- Healthcare in Action (HIA) is a street-based medical group that offers comprehensive healthcare services for behavioral health and substance use disorders. It also provides housing navigation and care management support for individuals experiencing homelessness. Since its launch in 2021, HIA has served more than 8,000 unhoused patients.- myPlace Health is an organization dedicated to providing integrated care specially tailored for vulnerable older adults who wish to remain in their homes and communities for as long as possible. Utilizing the PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model and partnering with health plans as a value-based provider, myPlace ensures comprehensive service delivery. Currently, myPlace serves more than 68 patients.- Welcome Health is a medical group focused on providing best in class primary care to older adults, using the philosophy of geriatrics, in the comfort of their own home, both in-person and through emerging digital health technology. Currently., Welcome Health currently serves over 1,000 members.- Homebase Medical provides in-home chronic care management for older adults and has served over two million members since its inception.SCAN also launched SCAN Embrace, institutional special needs plans (I-SNP) that serve over 3,400 patients residing in nursing homes and assisted living facilities and where SCAN physicians and nurse practitioners bring care to patients in these facilities and often right to their bedsidePioneering Benefits and ServicesAs a nonprofit healthcare organization founded by seniors for seniors, SCAN has consistently differentiated itself in the Medicare Advantage marketplace by leading the charge in designing and offering benefits and services that meet the varied needs and wants of older adults.As the older adult population continues to grow, and the last wave of Baby Boomers age into Medicare, so does the demand for a more personalized healthcare experience. By listening closely to members, SCAN introduced three groundbreaking plans: SCAN Affirm, in partnership with Included LGBTQ+ Health, which is the first Medicare Advantage plan specifically designed for LGBTQ+ seniors, and SCAN Inspired by women for women, which is the first Medicare Advantage health plan in the nations to the unique needs of older women.**Additionally, SCAN Allied, in partnership with Astrana Health, offers a range of benefits tailored to support the Asian older adult population by connecting them to a network of culturally aligned providers, specialists and pharmacies.SCAN’s Premier Physician-Led Leadership TeamSince 2020, SCAN has grown its workforce from 1,100 to 2,229 employees across its health plan and portfolio companies.In addition, the SCAN has expanded its leadership team and welcomed a group of notable talent and industry leaders from across healthcare, finance, venture capital and consulting industries, who are committed to enhancing and revolutionizing nonprofit senior healthcare. These leaders bring a wealth of knowledge and innovative thinking to transforming how SCAN serves its members. With a major emphasis on delivering the healthcare experience that seniors want and are asking for, this dynamic team is committed to addressing the evolving needs of older adults throughout their aging journey.SCAN’s esteemed Board of Directors is composed of healthcare industry leaders, pioneers, and top-tier educators from some of the nation's most renowned healthcare institutions. Notably, 50% of its board members are distinguished physician leaders, whose expertise and patient-focused insights are instrumental in driving the organization’s mission-aligned growth, expansion, and diversification initiatives.Investment StrategyAs part of its diversification journey, SCAN has made strategic investments in several innovative companies that leverage technology to enhance the healthcare experience for older adults, ensuring they receive the best care possible.To date, SCAN has made the following investments.· League: A top healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform that leverages data and AI to enhance health engagement.· Cresta: An end-to-end generative AI platform designed for contact centers.· Abridge: An AI-powered platform for clinical conversations that helps clinicians focus more on patient care and less on paperwork.· Dina: A company that offers digital care-at-home network management and coordination solutions to improve access to various in-home care services.· Guaranteed: A technology-enabled hospice company that provides modern, end-of-life care.· SafeRide Health: A technology-first non-emergency medical transport (NEMT) broker that creates customized transportation programs tailored to the needs of older adults.· MedArrive: A healthcare logistics and services platform that allows payers and providers to use a network of EMTs, paramedics, and other skilled healthcare workers to extend care services into patients' homes, improving patient outcomes and empowering an underutilized segment of the healthcare workforce.· Arine: A tech-driven leader in improving medication management and adherence.· Monogram Health: A leading kidney care management company that provides at-home care and data-driven solutions for patients with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease.These investments are typically aligned with vendor partnerships where these portfolio companies provide valuable services to SCAN or its associated provider groups.Nationally Recognized Leadership TeamSCAN's leadership team has earned significant national recognition. Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO, was named one of Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare, ranking 46th. Rona Li, Chief Corporate Development Officer, was named one of Modern Healthcare’s 40 under 40. Renée Delphin-Rodriguez, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, was recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Leading Women for 2025. Karen Schulte, President of Medicare at SCAN Health Plan, was named one of Modern Healthcare’s Women Leaders for 2024.These accolades reflect the collective expertise of SCAN’s leadership, driving the organization toward continued success and innovation."I am inspired by the caliber of leadership within SCAN and each member of our team, from our CEO to our dedicated staff, brings a level of expertise and passion that is truly unmatched,” said Karen Schulte, President of Medicare of SCAN Health Plan. “This milestone is a testament to their hard work and I am proud to be part of such a visionary and dedicated team aimed at improving the health and independence of those we serve.”Awards and RecognitionsSCAN has been honored with numerous awards for its performance and commitment to excellence. This year SCAN was named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 list of the Best Medicare Advantage Companies in California and Nevada. SCAN has also achieved a 4.5-Star Rating*** from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in California for (7 of the last 8 years). This makes SCAN consistently one of the top-rated plans in the state.The organization’s innovative culture and dedication to its workforce have been recognized by Fast Company on its Best Workplaces for Innovators list, Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials, and PEOPLE magazine as one of the top 25 Companies that Care for 2024. SCAN has also been certified as a Great Place to Work for four consecutive years.SCAN has also been honored by industry awards, including Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work list for 2024, marking the second consecutive year for this recognition. Additionally, SCAN was named to Modern Healthcare’s Top Innovator Organization list for 2023 and recognized as one of 2024’s Diversity Leader Organizations.* As of January 1, 2025, SCAN Health Plan operates in 13 California counties including Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Ventura, Alameda, San Mateo, San Francisco, Stanislaus, Fresno, Madera, and Santa Clara.SCAN Health Plan (Nevada) will operate in Nye and Clark counties in Nevada.SCAN Health Plan (Texas) will operate in Harris and Bexar counties in Texas.SCAN Health Plan (New Mexico) will operate in Bernalillo and Sandoval counties in New Mexico.SCAN Desert Health Plan will operate in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties in Arizona.** While designed for specific populations, any Medicare-eligible individuals can enroll with the SCAN Affirm, in partnership with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO) and SCAN Inspired by women for women (HMO) plans.*** 4.5 Star Rating for 7 of the last 8 years applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California from 2018 to 2025 except the SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP), SCAN Connection at Home (HMO D-SNP), SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO I-SNP), and VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP) plans. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.Other providers are available in SCAN Health Plan’s network.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves 300,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com

