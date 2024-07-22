Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,925 in the last 365 days.

St. Louis manufacturer of soy-based infrastructure protection products names Lindsey Hermes its new president and COO

Photo of LIndsey Hermes, new president and COO of BioSpan Technologies

Lindsey Hermes named president and chief operating officer of BioSpan Technologies

Image is of BioSpan Technologies logo

Logo of BioSpan Technologies

Photo of BioSpan Technologies President and CEO Lindsey Hermes and CEO Shel Chesky who will work together to expand sales of the company's biobased infrastructure protection products

BioSpan Technologies President and COO Lindsey Hermes joins CEO Shel Chesky to expand sales of the company's biobased infrastructure protection products

Supply chain and sustainability expert returns from Hong Kong to grow family-owned company

There are hundreds of companies and government agencies that don’t know our products can support their carbon goals – but with Lindsey on board, that’s about to change.”
— Shel Chesky, CEO
ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 16 years in Hong Kong running her own digital agency and showing corporations where to remove carbon from their supply chains, Lindsey Hermes is returning to St. Louis to take the role of president and chief operating officer of BioSpan Technologies, Inc. She will work with CEO Shel Chesky, her father, to chart the next chapter of innovation and growth for BioSpan’s portfolio of environmentally sustainable pavement solutions.

BioSpan, founded by Chesky in 1993, manufactures eco-friendly products that preserve and protect asphalt and concrete roads and parking lots, in addition to other industrial applications. Chesky, whose career began as a biochemist and global business unit leader with Calgon-Vestal and Merck, created the patented BioSpan products.

“Everything Lindsey has learned abroad is going to help us grow this company,” said Chesky. “There are hundreds of companies and government agencies that don’t know our products can support their carbon goals – but with Lindsey on board, that’s about to change.”

Hermes began her career in the digital group of FleishmanHillard in St. Louis prior to moving to Hong Kong. There she founded and scaled a successful agency, Unison Creative, serving global clients in cloud, real estate, and financial services. At HSBC's corporate venture Serai, she spearheaded the creation of a new business unit focused on traceability and ESG data, growing it to 65 employees within a year. She later joined Avery Dennison, where she drove global commercial growth for their digital solutions.

Hermes holds a bachelor's degree in fine art from Washington University in St. Louis and a certification in sustainable business strategy from IESE Business School at the University of Navarra. She is enrolled in the sustainability master’s degree program at Harvard Extension School. The move to St. Louis meant resigning as co-chair of the Apparel, Footwear and Supply Chain Committee at AmCham Hong Kong.

“I’m very proud of the impact that BioSpan has made, and our products will grow even more important with climate change,” said Hermes. “We've been innovating for 31 years, and this is our time.”

BioSpan Technologies manufactures a family of products which preserve and protect all pavements, including asphalt and concrete. Flagship products include RePlay for asphalt preservation, OptiSeal for concrete preservation, AR-3600 for asphalt removal, Activate for converting recycled asphalt rubble into new pavement, and other sustainable agriculture-based products. BioSpan has worked extensively with the United Soybean Board, the USDA BioPreferred Program, American Public Works Association, American Chemical Society, and American Society for Testing and Materials.

To learn more about BioSpan Technologies, visit https://www.biospantech.com/.

Jeff Davis
IDearn PR
+1 314-402-7139
Jeff@IDearnPR.com

BioSpan Technologies RePlay asphalt preservation product

You just read:

St. Louis manufacturer of soy-based infrastructure protection products names Lindsey Hermes its new president and COO

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more