St. Louis manufacturer of soy-based infrastructure protection products names Lindsey Hermes its new president and COO
Supply chain and sustainability expert returns from Hong Kong to grow family-owned company
There are hundreds of companies and government agencies that don’t know our products can support their carbon goals – but with Lindsey on board, that’s about to change.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 16 years in Hong Kong running her own digital agency and showing corporations where to remove carbon from their supply chains, Lindsey Hermes is returning to St. Louis to take the role of president and chief operating officer of BioSpan Technologies, Inc. She will work with CEO Shel Chesky, her father, to chart the next chapter of innovation and growth for BioSpan’s portfolio of environmentally sustainable pavement solutions.
— Shel Chesky, CEO
BioSpan, founded by Chesky in 1993, manufactures eco-friendly products that preserve and protect asphalt and concrete roads and parking lots, in addition to other industrial applications. Chesky, whose career began as a biochemist and global business unit leader with Calgon-Vestal and Merck, created the patented BioSpan products.
“Everything Lindsey has learned abroad is going to help us grow this company,” said Chesky. “There are hundreds of companies and government agencies that don’t know our products can support their carbon goals – but with Lindsey on board, that’s about to change.”
Hermes began her career in the digital group of FleishmanHillard in St. Louis prior to moving to Hong Kong. There she founded and scaled a successful agency, Unison Creative, serving global clients in cloud, real estate, and financial services. At HSBC's corporate venture Serai, she spearheaded the creation of a new business unit focused on traceability and ESG data, growing it to 65 employees within a year. She later joined Avery Dennison, where she drove global commercial growth for their digital solutions.
Hermes holds a bachelor's degree in fine art from Washington University in St. Louis and a certification in sustainable business strategy from IESE Business School at the University of Navarra. She is enrolled in the sustainability master’s degree program at Harvard Extension School. The move to St. Louis meant resigning as co-chair of the Apparel, Footwear and Supply Chain Committee at AmCham Hong Kong.
“I’m very proud of the impact that BioSpan has made, and our products will grow even more important with climate change,” said Hermes. “We've been innovating for 31 years, and this is our time.”
BioSpan Technologies manufactures a family of products which preserve and protect all pavements, including asphalt and concrete. Flagship products include RePlay for asphalt preservation, OptiSeal for concrete preservation, AR-3600 for asphalt removal, Activate for converting recycled asphalt rubble into new pavement, and other sustainable agriculture-based products. BioSpan has worked extensively with the United Soybean Board, the USDA BioPreferred Program, American Public Works Association, American Chemical Society, and American Society for Testing and Materials.
To learn more about BioSpan Technologies, visit https://www.biospantech.com/.
