BioSpan Technologies Celebrates Milestone: 3 Million Lane-Miles Sealed with Soy-based RePlay Product

Overhead photo of Replay being sprayed on a highway. RePlay is an environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to repaving and is made from North American-grown soybeans.

RePlay, an environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to repaving, is made from North American-grown soybeans.

Photo of LIndsey Hermes, new president and COO of BioSpan Technologies

Lindsey Hermes, president and chief operating officer of BioSpan Technologies

Image is of BioSpan Technologies logo

Logo of BioSpan Technologies

Replacing traditional oil-based sealants prevented emission of 1.2 billion tons of CO₂

Our soy-based products are not just about extending the life of pavements; they are about ensuring that our infrastructure can withstand the increasing temperatures we’re seeing across the country.”
— Lindsey Hermes
ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioSpan Technologies, a leader in environmentally sustainable pavement solutions, proudly announces that its soy-based pavement preservation product, RePlay, has been used to seal over 3 million lane-miles of roadways across the United States. This achievement underscores the growing adoption of BioSpan’s innovative solutions to combat the adverse effects of climate change on infrastructure. The application of RePlay has prevented the emission of approximately 1.2 billion tons of CO₂ equivalents by replacing traditional oil-based sealants with a renewable, low-carbon alternative.

“Our soy-based products are not just about extending the life of pavements; they are about ensuring that our infrastructure can withstand the increasing temperatures we’re seeing across the country,” said BioSpan President and COO Lindsey Hermes. “The adoption of RePlay for over 3 million lane-miles is a testament to its effectiveness and our commitment to sustainability.”

RePlay is an 88% biobased pavement rejuvenator, of which 40% is derived from soybean oil. The remaining 12% is comprised of carbon-based polymers and reprocessed components. RePlay is easy to apply and low cost compared to traditional, petroleum-based treatments. It cures in under 30 minutes and its transparency means lane stripes don’t need to be repainted. As a result, treated roadways can be reopened in hours instead of days, and with a fraction of the traditional labor required.

RePlay’s success in extending pavement life and minimizing environmental impact makes it an ideal solution as states and municipalities grapple with hotter temperatures damaging roadways. Extending the life of asphalt pavements can reduce major highway maintenance spending by as much as $37,140 per lane-mile in a given year.

BioSpan was founded in 1993 with a mission to develop practical, environmentally sustainable chemical solutions for extreme conditions across demanding industries. The company’s focus on research-driven, biobased technology has led to the creation of patented green technologies.

In addition to RePlay, BioSpan manufactures a family of products which preserve and protect all pavements, including asphalt and concrete. Flagship products include OptiSeal for concrete preservation, AR-3600 for asphalt removal, Activate for converting recycled asphalt rubble into new pavement, and other sustainable agriculture-based products.

To learn more about BioSpan Technologies, visit https://www.biospantech.com.

Jeff Davis
IDearn PR
+1 314-402-7139
Jeff@IDearnPR.com
BioSpan Technologies RePlay asphalt preservation product

