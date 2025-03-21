BlueGrace Energy Bolivia: Pioneering the Future of Gold and Copper Green Mining in Latin America

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia - Green Mining BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) NFT Integration BlueGrace Energy Bolivia BGACT - Petram - NFT Integration

BGEB is preparing to lead the Green Mining movement in Latin America, proving that economic growth and environmental protection can—and must—go hand in hand.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global mining industry is at a critical turning point, where the increasing demand for Copper and Gold must be met with environmentally responsible practices. These two metals are essential to modern economies, playing a vital role in renewable energy, electrification, infrastructure, and advanced technologies. However, traditional mining methods have long been associated with environmental concerns such as carbon emissions, excessive water consumption, and ecological disruption.To address these challenges, the transition to Green Mining is essential. This approach integrates sustainable technologies, responsible resource management, and environmental rehabilitation to ensure that mining operations contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future. BlueGrace Energy Bolivia : A Commitment to Green MiningAs part of its mission to transform the mining industry, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) has recently acquired an important participation in Minera Arco de Oro S.A., a Copper-Silver mine in Peru, and is diligently working toward the acquisition of Gold mines in other Latin American countries. Currently, the company is in the exploratory stage, evaluating all possible options to ensure that its mining operations align with the highest environmental and social responsibility standards.Operations will only commence once all necessary permits are in place, ensuring full compliance with regulatory frameworks and sustainable development principles. BGEB is committed to leading the way in Green Mining, integrating cutting-edge solutions to minimize environmental impact and promote sustainable growth.🔹 Sustainable Development Models (SDMs): The Key to Green MiningBGEB’s Green Mining strategy is built on Sustainable Development Models (SDMs), ensuring a balanced approach to economic growth, environmental protection, and community engagement. By maximizing Copper, Gold, and Silver extraction while minimizing waste, BGEB prioritizes resource efficiency and carbon footprint reduction through innovative solutions such as automation, AI-driven monitoring, electrified mining fleets, and non-toxic mineral processing techniques. Additionally, SDMs emphasize community empowerment by creating green jobs, training programs, and economic opportunities for local and Indigenous communities. Through this structured framework, BGEB is setting a new standard for responsible mining in Latin America, aligning its future operations with global sustainability and environmental stewardship goals.🔹 From Strategy to Action: Implementing Green Mining SolutionsBuilding on its Sustainable Development Models (SDMs) framework, BGEB is translating strategy into concrete initiatives that integrate renewable energy, responsible resource management, and cutting-edge technology. These initiatives ensure that BGEB’s operations align with global sustainability goals while promoting economic growth and environmental stewardship. Transitioning to Renewable EnergyTo reduce reliance on non-renewable energy sources, BGEB is prioritizing a transition to renewable energy. The company plans to replace fossil fuels with solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, significantly lowering the carbon footprint of its mining activities. Additionally, the electrification of mining equipment, including electric trucks and hybrid conveyor systems, will contribute to substantial emission reductions. Waste heat recovery systems will also be implemented to maximize energy efficiency throughout mining operations. Water Conservation & Responsible ManagementWater is vital in mining, making responsible management essential for sustainability. BGEB is committed to minimizing freshwater use through closed-loop recycling systems in Copper, Gold, and Silver extraction. To further enhance sustainability, BGEB will implement desalination and rainwater harvesting, along with advanced acid mine drainage (AMD) treatment to prevent contamination and protect ecosystems. Sustainable Waste Management & Tailings ReductionBGEB recognizes that responsible waste management is critical to mitigating environmental risks. The company plans to replace hazardous wet tailings storage with dry stack tailings, reducing the risk of leaks and contamination. Additionally, bioremediation and polymer-based stabilization techniques will be used to neutralize harmful mine waste. To further support sustainability, BGEB will focus on repurposing mine waste for land rehabilitation and infrastructure projects, turning waste into a resource rather than a liability. Reducing Emissions & Carbon CaptureBGEB is dedicated to cutting greenhouse gas emissions through electrified mining fleets and hydrogen-powered equipment, significantly reducing the environmental impact of its operations. To further offset emissions, BGEB will engage in carbon sequestration projects, including reforestation and biochar application. Additionally, the company will implement optimized ventilation systems to improve air quality and create healthier working environments within mining sites. Land Rehabilitation & Biodiversity ConservationRecognizing the importance of ecosystem preservation, BGEB is committed to proactive land rehabilitation. The company will ensure that mine restoration efforts begin during operations rather than waiting until mine closure. Phytoremediation techniques will be used to absorb contaminants and restore soil health, while reforestation projects featuring native plant species will support biodiversity and ecological recovery in affected areas. Responsible Chemical & Resource UseTraditional mining relies on harmful chemicals, but BGEB is committed to non-toxic extraction alternatives. The company is exploring innovative solutions, including Curtin University’s gold extraction process, which utilizes potassium permanganate and glycine-based solutions to achieve 85.1% gold recovery while eliminating cyanide and mercury. This safer, eco-friendly method enhances sustainability. Additionally, AI-driven ore sorting will optimize resource efficiency, while SX-EW (solvent extraction and electro-winning) enables cleaner, more efficient metal recovery. Digitalization & Smart MiningBGEB is leveraging digitalization and smart mining technologies to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and safety. AI, IoT, and real-time monitoring will optimize safety and resource management, ensuring precision with minimal environmental impact.A key milestone in this transformation is blockchain integration, enhancing supply chain transparency and ethical sourcing. BGEB has integrated BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT) and Petram, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable mining.As a pioneer in ISIN-backed tokenization, BGEB launched the world’s first ISIN-registered tokenized voluntary carbon credits ( UK.BG.MAX 785.985257 ) through BGACT, setting new standards for legitimacy in carbon markets. This blockchain-powered system ensures secure, transparent transactions, eliminating double counting and fraud, and enabling exclusive NeXchange trading.Additionally, BGEB has integrated Petram, a decentralized cryptocurrency with a fixed supply of 1 billion coins, enhancing transaction efficiency and transparency by incorporating real estate and precious metals. It aims to become a globally accepted payment method, incentivizing e-commerce and retail adoption.Both BGACT and Petram are tradable on NeXchange, providing a secure, compliant marketplace for investors. This integration, enabled through a joint venture with NEXUS GLOBAL ONE GROUP (NGOG), solidifies BGEB’s role in sustainable mining and digital finance.Automation and remote operations will further enhance worker safety and operational efficiency. Community & Social ResponsibilityBGEB is committed to ensuring that its mining initiatives contribute positively to local and Indigenous communities. By fostering strong partnerships with these communities, the company aims to support responsible resource management while creating sustainable economic opportunities.A fundamental aspect of this commitment is the creation of green jobs and skills training programs, equipping workers with knowledge and expertise in sustainable mining practices. These efforts will prepare local communities for long-term employment in the growing green economy, promoting economic resilience and social development.Additionally, BGEB plans to invest in eco-friendly infrastructure projects, ensuring that mining operations leave lasting positive impacts on local communities. By integrating sustainability with social responsibility, BGEB is setting a new standard for ethical mining practices that benefit both people and the planet. Circular Economy & Secondary Resource RecoveryAligned with its Green Mining Strategy, BGEB prioritizes waste reduction and resource efficiency through circular economy principles. Rather than relying solely on new extractions, BGEB will recycle mine waste to recover residual Copper, Gold, and Silver, minimizing loss and environmental impact.The company is also advancing urban mining, extracting valuable metals from electronic waste to lessen dependence on new mining. Additionally, bioleaching and advanced recovery technologies will enable eco-friendly metal extraction, reducing reliance on harmful chemicals. These innovations enhance sustainability while reinforcing BGEB’s commitment to responsible mining and environmental stewardship. Regulatory Compliance & Green IncentivesBGEB upholds the highest environmental and ethical standards, pursuing ISO 14001 certification to ensure compliance with global best practices while minimizing environmental impact.The company adheres to Responsible Mining Standards, including IRMA and ICMM guidelines, ensuring ethical sourcing, environmental responsibility, and community well-being.To strengthen its sustainability commitments, BGEB actively participates in carbon credit programs, offsetting emissions while funding sustainable projects that contribute to global carbon reduction goals.🔹 Why Green Mining for Copper & Gold?The global demand for Copper and Gold is rapidly increasing due to their critical role in clean energy, advanced technologies, and industrial applications:- Copper is essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy grids, and electronics, with demand expected to increase by 600% by 2030.- Gold remains indispensable not only for investment and jewelry but also for medical technologies and aerospace innovations.However, traditional extraction methods have led to environmental concerns. BGEB is committed to addressing these challenges through innovative, sustainable, and responsible mining practices.🔹 A New Era of Sustainable MiningAs BlueGrace Energy Bolivia continues its exploratory phase, the company is actively laying the groundwork for a responsible, low-impact approach to Copper, Gold, and Silver mining.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -BlueGrace Energy BoliviaA global consortium of energy experts is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ - - - - - - - - - - - - - -For further information, please contact:JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)For all media inquiries, please contact:Ivan Lindeivan.linde@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (786) 273-7068 (Miami - EE.UU.)- - - - - - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -

