LFP Media & CAMB.AI Partner in Landmark Multi-Year Deal to Connect Global Fans Through Advanced Language AI Solutions

PARIS, FRANCE, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LFP Media has today chosen CAMB.AI as its Official Global Language Solution Partner. This is a big move by France’s football governing body to serve its international media partners in the best possible way. This innovative multi-year partnership showcases LFP Media’s commitment to digital innovation and linguistic inclusivity. By leveraging CAMB.AI’s state-of-the-art AI-driven language technologies, the French league will bring multilingual accessibility to French football for its fans worldwide.As the governing body overseeing Ligue 1 McDonald's and Ligue 2 BKT, LFP represents 36 professional clubs across France. Ligue 1 McDonald’s is the most followed sports league in France and has a global following of over 50 million on social media. By integrating CAMB.AI’s cutting-edge AI translation, voice emulation, and dubbing technologies, Ligue 1 McDonald’s fans worldwide can enjoy match broadcasts, commentary, interviews, and exclusive content in a language of their choice.Through this collaboration, CAMB.AI reaffirms its position as a trusted language partner of choice, equipping LFP Media with strategic insights, guidance and the necessary tools to navigate the evolving AI landscape and reinforce its position as an innovator amongst Europe’s top sports leagues.Martin Aurenche, Chief Media Officer of LFP Media, said, “We have worked with CAMB.AI over the last few months to identify multiple use cases and impact points which enhance our fan engagement and will bring unprecedented value to our international broadcasters. This partnership marks another step in LFP Media’s strategy to become the world’s leading league in AI-driven innovation.”Akshat Prakash, CTO and co-founder of CAMB.AI, explained, “Our agreement with LFP Media is yet another ratification of the holistic language transformation that we can bring to large organisations which delivers real improvements in consumer engagement, growth in revenue and reduction in operating costs. It’s a proud moment for everyone at CAMB.AI.”CAMB.AI continues to break new ground in content localization worldwide across the wide spectrum of entertainment industries, providing speakers of every language with access to every story. This partnership with LFP Media follows CAMB.AI's successful collaborations with global sports organisations like Major League Soccer, for whom it delivered the first-ever AI-translated live commentary in sports, Tennis Australia, Eurovision Sport and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. Beyond sports, its versatile technology has also been implemented by movie theatre production company IMAX, and Cannadore College for Indigenous speech preservation Unlike certain conventional AI-driven translations, CAMB.AI’s proprietary BOLI (translation) and MARS (speech emulation) models ensure that every piece of content retains the original speaker’s tone, emotion, and authenticity, tailoring translations to be culturally contextual and omitting the homogeneous nature of AI-driven translations.With the LFP Media’s bold vision of making French Football more accessible than ever and CAMB.AI’s expertise in content localization, evidenced by its strategic partnerships across customer and platform players such as AWS, this move aims to set a precedence across European sports on how to make sports content multi-lingually accessible to millions of fans worldwide.CAMB.AI has been making waves in sport and entertainment as it was recently featured as one of the Top 10 most innovative SportsTech companies by Sports Business Journal, joining the Comcast NBCU SportsTech and Plug and Play SportsTech programs. With its recent $11 million Pre-Series A funding round which extends its previous raise of $4 million Seed round, and featuring investors such as TRTL Ventures, Accelerate Ventures, 5Point Ventures, Oraseya Capital, Courtside Ventures, Dubai Future District Fund and Comcast NBCU SportsTech, CAMB.AI is rapidly scaling its impact on the global stage and attracting widespread interest from leading VCs for its upcoming Series A raise.ABOUT CAMB AICAMB.AI’s proprietary models were built by an Interspeech-published team from Carnegie Mellon, Apple, and Amazon. Its latest release, MARS6, is an 80M multilingual prosodic, frontier text-to-speech (TTS) model included as the first voice model on Amazon Web Services’ Bedrock platform.CAMB.AI’s BOLI (translation) and MARS (speech emulation) models allow content to be naturally experienced in other languages without losing the original performance. The original speaker's tone, emotion, and prosody are all maintained, creating the world’s most capable AI-powered localization process and facilitating multilingual live streams.The company has partnered with global brands such as IMAX, Major League Soccer, Tennis Australia, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, leading movie and music studios, and several government agencies.ABOUT LFPLigue de Football Professionnel regulates French professional soccer. LFP organizes and manages five competitions: Ligue 1 McDonald’s, Ligue 2 BKT, Trophée des Champions, EA Ligue 1 Games and eLigue 1 Uber Eats. LFP is the first promoter for live performances and shows per season in France, which attracts more than 11 million spectators, and 50 million followers on social media. Ligue 1 McDonald’sis broadcast by 45 broadcasters in 215 territories and 40 languages. LFP Media is LFP’s commercial entity.

