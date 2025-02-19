Tech veterans from Google, Quant, Revolut join Concordium’s C-suite to solve the finance industry’s $200B trust problem

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concordium , an enterprise-grade public blockchain designed by leading cryptographers, announces strategic C-suite appointments of tech veterans with years of extensive scaling experience from Google, Quant, Revolut, Proton & Copper.In 2024 alone, Smart Contract attacks resulted in over $328 million in losses, exposing the fundamental challenge that blockchains have to enable secure, compliant transactions without sacrificing user privacy, efficiency, and cost. At the helm of the new leadership team, Concordium is uniquely positioned to address the industry’s $200 billion trust problem by building Smart Contract-less programmable money solutions that financial institutions and payment providers can use to build innovative decentralized applications, while ensuring accountability and compliance as required by new regulatory frameworks.The strategic appointments, which follow Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki’s recent entry as CEO in September 2024, include Peter Marirosans as Chief Technology Officer, Varun Kabra as Chief Growth Officer, and Mike Milner as Chief Commercial Officer.“By enabling seamless, automated & compliant transactions with certainty, Concordium is ushering in the era of Smart Money, not just Smart Contracts,” says Varun Kabra, Concordium’s Chief Growth Officer.With regulation frameworks on the way in the US and globally, Concordium has reimagined blockchain-powered trust through a ID layer at protocol level that uses zero-knowledge proof technology to protect user privacy and stands up to the highest compliance standards.“Imagine a world where online transactions require just one click — "Verify and Buy" — that ensures compliance, while maintaining user privacy and security through zero knowledge proofs,” says Peter Marirosans, Concordium’s Chief Technology Officer.As part of their new mission to solve for the finance industry’s trust problem, the new leadership team will focus on:- Scaling the tech further to bring seamless, verifiable, automated & compliant transactions for financial institutions & enterprises- Eliminating fraud risk through advanced locking mechanisms that enable controlled fund releases, scheduled transactions and multi-party approvals.- Building a secure blockchain infrastructure for deploying, governing and scaling Stablecoins for mainstream audiences.- Advancing compliance for age verification while protecting users’ privacy and security.“The adoption of stablecoins by the industry has been significantly hindered by compliance & counter-party risks. At Concordium, our reliable and secure blockchain infrastructure allows enterprises and partners to make payments even more accessible and cheaper for users,” says Mike Milner, Concordium’s Chief Commercial Officer.For more information about Concordium and its innovative solutions, please visit www.concordium.com ABOUT CONCORDIUMConcordium is a public blockchain platform designed for security, privacy, and scalability. It offers a unique identity layer at protocol level to ensure verified and private user interactions enabled via zero-knowledge proof technology. Enterprises & Developers can leverage Concordium’s fast and affordable transactions, along with its robust programmable money capabilities, to build innovative decentralized applications, while ensuring accountability and compliance as required by new regulatory frameworks.Community: Discord

