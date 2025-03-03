Glide Identity, Google Cloud To Demonstrate Major Open Gateway Deployment Milestone at MWC 2025

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glide Identity has reached a significant milestone in GSMA Open Gateway deployment by entering a strategic partnership with Google Cloud and expanding its mobile network operator (MNO) partnerships worldwide. This achievement marks the successful transition of Open Gateway from experimental phase to practical reality, establishing a new standard in telecommunications services.The milestone is highlighted by a groundbreaking partnership with Google Cloud that enables Glide Identity to serve both first-party and third-party applications, bringing enterprise-grade identity solutions to some of the world’s leading digital services. Google Cloud’s commitment demonstrates strong market validation for Open Gateway’s commercial potential and sets the stage for widespread adoption.At Mobile World Congress 2025, Glide Identity will demonstrate these achievements during a panel on Monday at 3:30 PM in Hall 6, with participation from Google Cloud, T-Mobile, and Telefónica. During the panel, Glide will showcase the Firebase phone number verification service, which introduces an innovative SIM-based cryptographic solution as an alternative to one-time passwords (OTPs) delivered by SMS or email.With the rapid expansion of network operators now part of our ecosystem, including major telcos like T-Mobile and Telefónica, this new verification system built on Open Gateway architecture offers several key advantages:- Advanced SIM-based cryptography with AI-safe authentication that eliminates vulnerabilities of traditional SMS OTPs- Unified billing experience through Google Cloud- Standardized API framework following GSMA Open Gateway specificationsTo support this expanding network, Glide is deploying OG Connect, its Telco Identity Server. This easily deployable solution enables telecommunications providers to expose Open Gateway services and connect to products like the Firebase phone number verification service and other use cases.Looking ahead, leveraging Open Gateway capabilities and rapidly growing operator coverage, Glide will enable:- Identity authentication- Smooth checkout solutions for leading payment providers- Agentic AI authentication layer- Physical identity verification"Our strategic partnership with Google, combined with our rapidly expanding network of Mobile Network Operators, demonstrates the industry's confidence in Glide Identity's vision. We're on track to achieve global coverage, with our target of planet-scale implementation by the end of next year. As we approach the AGI era, humanity needs to upgrade its identity infrastructure. We offer free tools and integration to MNOs to drive 10X acceleration in adoption." said Eran Haggiag, Founder and CEO at Glide Identity.“Glide has proven to be a great partner by connecting the dots for interested telcos and providing a way for us to scale this solution rapidly. I am looking forward to seeing how Glide can help us bring Firebase phone number verification to even more telco partners in the coming year,” said Christiaan Brand, Group Product Manager for Identity and Security at Google."By partnering with Google, we empower millions of developers to seamlessly verify a consenting user's phone number through Open Gateway’s APIs. This collaboration enhances security and streamlines authentication via Google Firebase and Glide," said David del Val, Global Open Gateway Director at Telefónica.“Having a seamlessly integrated network authentication service can remove the barriers to secure access to sensitive data, which improves security and is better for the end user as well,” said Dan Thygesen, SVP T-Mobile Product, Partnerships & Growth and head of Wholesale & Innovation. “By verifying the SIM of a device through a network API, we ensure that only trusted devices access the information they have the privileges to access, which can significantly reduce the risks of fraud and data exploits.”“Safeguarding consumers and businesses from cybercriminals is vital if we’re to ensure digital trust in online services. This is a fantastic partnership between Glide and Google, it’s a major step change ensuring enterprise developers can work seamlessly with the mobile operator community to embed identity and verification APIs in their Apps and digital services,” said Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer at the GSMA.Telecommunications operators interested in quickly enabling Open Gateway and accessing new revenue streams through use cases like Firebase Phone Number Verification can schedule a meeting with Glide at Mobile World Congress here: https://cal.com/yvonnette-olivier-tnc1yj/mwc-barcelona-2025 For more information about Glide Identity and our partnerships, please visit https://www.glideidentity.com or contact Yvonnette Olivier, Business Operations, at yvonnette@glideapi.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.