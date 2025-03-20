$25K To Winner of FEI 2nd Annual Seed Stage Startup Competition on Collective Intelligence

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEI25 is proud to announce its 2nd Annual Seed Stage Startup Competition, this year focused on Collective Intelligence- AI solutions that feature human intelligence as an input. Following last year’s Net Zero Emissions competition success, FEI is again providing a platform for groundbreaking innovation at FEI25 May 20, 2025. Prizes: $25,000 for winner, $5,000 for 2nd place“The FEI25 Collective Intelligence Competition is important because it spotlights how AI can be augmented by human insights to solve complex problems across industries.” - Arvind Balasundaram, Exec. Dir., Insights & Analytics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals"We’re excited to partner with the FEI25 Collective Intelligence Startup Competition to advance innovation at the intersection of human and artificial intelligence." - Aidan Kittredge, Techstars Boston Accelerator"We're proud to support a platform for promising startups to connect with industry leaders and access valuable resources." - Christian Williams, VP Startup Banking, JPMorganFEI25 Competition Judges: An interdisciplinary, cross-industry panel of experts: Leslie Shannon, Head of Trend and Innovation Scouting, Nokia; Carley Hart, Dir. Corporate Partnerships, Cornell Tech; Arvind Balasundram, Exec. Dir. Insights & Analytics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals; Keith Crossland, Founder, Carbon Negative Solutions; Andre Magni, Data & AI, Microsoft; Rachel Levy, Head of Innovation, Google Cloud, Google; June Dershewitz, Co-Founder, InvestinData"The FEI25 Competition is crucial in helping identify and support startups pioneering the next wave of AI innovation by harnessing human ingenuity." - Leslie Shannon, Head, Trend & Innovation Scouting, Nokia“I’m honored to be a judge, highlighting startups pioneering breakthroughs and supporting innovators who are shaping the future of data and AI.” - June Dershewitz, Co-Founder, InvestInData“We're proud to partner with FEI25 to support and showcase startups contributing to Boston's leadership in the tech industry.” - Stephanie Roulic, Founder & CEO, Startup BostonTimeline: Submissions Close: March 31: Win $25K and gain exposure to hundreds of corporate executives from Forbes Global 2000 organizations. Submit at www.allthingsinnovation.com/Submissions "Having won last year, I'm thrilled to be judging at FEI25. This initiative is vital because it not only provides crucial funding but also a platform for innovators to connect with industry leaders and drive real-world impact." - Keith Crossland, Founder & CEO, Carbon Negative SolutionsKey Criteria: Submissions evaluated on: Prominent feature of Human Intelligence as an input; Impact and relevance to cross-industry corporates; Level of dependence on external ecosystem; Disruptiveness; Degree of technical feasibility; Customer Desirability; Business viability"As a community dedicated to accelerating innovation, we recognize the immense value of opportunities like FEI25 in propelling breakthrough AI solutions forward." - Emma Carey, Venture LanePartners: Venture Lane; Techstars Boston Accelerator; Startup Boston; sbur; JP Morgan; CIC (Cambridge Innovation Center); C10 Labs; BU Innovate@BU; Baker Tilly; All Things Innovation"The FEI25 competition champions startups pushing the boundaries of AI by harnessing the power of human and machine intelligence, driving innovation and growth." -Tony Zhang, Founder, sburAbout FEI25: FEI25 May 19-21 at the Omni Seaport, brings together innovation experts with corporate change makers to align innovation with business strategy for the 22nd year in a row.

