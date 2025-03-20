Biohackers World Hosts Pre-Conference Evening Run in West Hollywood

Biohackers World Pre-Conference Evening Run in West Hollywood Biohackers World Conference in West Hollywood 2025

A guided run on March 28 with Dr. Evan Johnson will explore biohacking techniques for endurance, recovery, and performance ahead of the conference.

Push your limits. Boost recovery. Unlock your potential.” — Dr. Evan Johnson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Biohackers World Conference and Expo will take place in West Hollywood on March 29-30, 2025. Ahead of the event, attendees and fitness enthusiasts will have the opportunity to participate in a Friday Evening Run on March 28, 2025. Organized by the Biohackers World team, this event will be led by Dr. Evan Johnson , an expert in endurance training and human performance optimization.This run is designed for participants of all fitness levels, from seasoned marathoners to those just beginning their journey. Beyond the physical challenge, the event will serve as an experiential workshop, where participants can explore biohacking techniques in motion, optimizing performance, endurance, and recovery in real time.The run aims to bring together a community of individuals passionate about maximizing efficiency and expanding the boundaries of physical and mental capabilities. Throughout the session, Dr. Johnson will share science-backed insights on improving athletic performance, boosting stamina, and enhancing post-exercise recovery.Attendees will also access exclusive wellness gifts and partner bonuses, reinforcing the commitment to holistic health and human optimization.The Friday Evening Run is an engaging prelude to the Biohackers World Conference and Expo, offering participants an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and immerse themselves in practical biohacking applications.For more information visit https://lu.ma/bhw-run

Unleash Your Potential at the Biohackers World Conference & Expo in Los Angeles!

