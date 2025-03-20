Jahanara Miotto selected for IAOTP’s Presidential Award

Jahanara Miotto member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jahanara Miotto, the Founder & President of Metrendalytics L.L.C., was recently chosen for the Presidential Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professional (IAOTP) for her outstanding successes and achievements.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Presidential Award is a distinguished accolade presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in their field. This prestigious award recognizes significant contributions to improvement, advancing knowledge in the industry, and advocating for policy changes that enhance the well-being of all. Ms. Miotto has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact in her field and in the world through her professional achievements and community involvement. Ms. Jahanara Miotto will accept her award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December. www.iaotp.com /award-galaHaving almost a decade of professional experience, Jahanara has exemplary brilliance in her field. Ms. Miotto has demonstrated her expertise as the Founder and President of Metrendalytics L.L.C. since 2014, specializing in Pharmaceutical Research & Development.Metrendalytics L.L.C. provides tailored solutions allowing real-time data access and advanced business analytics, helping businesses actively manage operational performance, reduce risk, and improve decision-making. This platform, designed by scientists for scientists, has received numerous awards.Her impressive previous roles include positions with Eisai Medical Research, Nexgenix Pharmaceutical, Par Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma, and Novartis.Ms. Miotto's areas of expertise include Business Management, Operations & Project Management, Clinical Development, Business Analytics, Planning & Finance, Biotechnology, Clinical Trials, Biopharmaceuticals, CRO & CRO Management, Bioanalysis, Clinical Operations, Drug Development, and Pharmaceutical R&D.Before embarking on her professional career path, Ms. Miotto received her BA in Chemistry and Mathematics from Queens College. She also holds a master's degree in Analytical Chemistry from CUNY City College.Ms. Miotto has written and contributed to over 30 publications throughout her successful career. She is a highly sought-after speaker with two US patents under her belt, presenting at national and international conferences. Ms. Miotto is currently engaged in several ongoing projects.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Miotto has received numerous awards and accolades for her innovative leadership and dedication to the industry. Last year she was inducted into IAOTP’s Hall of Fame. In 2023, she was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from IAOTP. She was awarded the International Association of Top Professionals Top Executive of the Decade in Research & Development of Pharmaceuticals for 2022. She was featured on the renowned Reuters Building in Times Square, New York City, and was showcased on the iconic Planet Hollywood Billboard on the famous Las Vegas Strip. This year, she is being considered for an exclusive interview on TIP Radio and to be featured in TIP Magazine. Ms. Miotto has been featured in multiple Marquis Who's Who editions and has been honored as a Lifetime Achievement recipient by Worldwide Who's Who. She was recognized as one of the 10 Most Influential Women Making a Difference in Healthcare for 2021 and the Most Influential Woman in Pharmaceutical Research and Development for 2019.Ms. Miotto's company, Metrendalytics, has received multiple accolades for its innovations and reputable services. Metrendalytics was recently honored as one of the 10 Most Innovative Pharma and Biotech Solution Providers and named one of the Top 30 Innovative Companies to Watch.Looking back, Ms. Miotto credits her success to her perseverance, unique hands-on experiences, education, and the ability to remain passionate in all her business endeavors. Ms. Miotto plans to continue sharing her knowledge and improving the pharmaceutical industry in the future while also assisting businesses in using more modern and innovative methods to achieve their objectives. She enjoys spending time with her family and traveling in her spare time.To learn more about Jahanara Miotto, go to www.metrendalytics.com 