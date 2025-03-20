Techcyte & Aiosyn Collaborate to Integrate AI-Powered Slide QC & Mitotic Counting into the Fusion™ Platform

The unified Anatomic & Clinical Pathology AI Platform Precision pathology for cancer & kidney diseases using AI

OREM, UT, AND NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS, UT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte , a leader in digital pathology and Aiosyn , a leading developer of AI-driven pathology algorithms, today announced a collaboration that brings Aisoyn’s AI algorithms to the Fusion digital pathology platform.Ensuring the quality of digital slides is a critical yet tedious and labor-intensive process for pathology labs. Aiosyn QC, Aiosyn’s AI-based slide quality control (QC) algorithm detects and highlights common artifacts in H&E and IHC slides, helping laboratories present only high-quality images to pathologists. This streamlines pathology workflows, aiming to improve efficiency and enhance the accuracy of AI-assisted diagnostics by eliminating compromised or suboptimal images before pathologist review.“High-quality imaging and AI-driven analysis are essential for advancing digital pathology,” said Patrick de Boer, CEO of Aiosyn. “By bringing our slide QC and mitotic figure counting algorithms to Fusion, we’re ensuring that pathologists not only work with optimal images, but also have access to advanced AI insights that support more confident decision-making.”Beyond slide QC, the collaboration also brings Aiosyn Mitosis Breast, Aiosyn’s IVDR-certified mitotic counting algorithm for breast cancer images into the Fusion platform. Techcyte’s Fusion Platform is uniquely designed to comprehensively integrate third-party AI solutions, ensuring that AI insights are seamlessly integrated into the clinical workflow.“Fusion is designed to embed third-party AI directly into the pathology workflow, eliminating inefficiencies and ensuring that insights are accessible when and where pathologists need them,” said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte. “By integrating Aiosyn’s slide QC and mitotic counting algorithms, we’re enabling a more fluid, efficient workflow that reduces distractions and helps pathologists focus on making the right diagnosis.”By combining Aiosyn’s advanced pathology algorithms and Techcyte’s Fusion digital pathology platform, this collaboration demonstrates the power of an open, standards-based, fully integrated AI-enabled digital pathology ecosystem.

