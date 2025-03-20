Printed Word Reviews to Host California's Award-Winning Authors at AWP Los Angeles

Author Signings Printed Word Review Author Signings Printed Word Review Hosting Independent Press and NYC Big Book Award Author Signings NYC Big Book Award 2025 Independent Press Award Winner

Independent Press and NYC Big Book Award-winning Authors to be Showcased at the AWP Show, LA Convention Center, at the Printed Word Reviews Table on March 29.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Independent Press and NYC Big Book Award is pleased to share that Printed Word Reviews will be hosting a special series of author signings featuring nationally recognized, award-winning authors from California at the Association of Writers & Writing Programs (AWP) Conference in Los Angeles on March 29th. Attendees are invited to meet these talented writers and enter to win over $1000 in items (Amazon & Spotify gift cards, magazines, BookCAMP day passes) at Table 576 in the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday, March 29th.Join us for an exciting day of literary engagement and discover the voices that are shaping contemporary literature.Author Signing Schedule, Saturday, March 29th, AWP Table 576 (by the end of stage yard area):10:30 AM: Angela Harris, “Where the Heart of a Woman,” Taste and Touch series11:00 AM: Tim Turner & Moisey Gorbaty, authors of “The Reluctant Conductor”11:30 AM: Gary E. Smith, Warren Steelgrave series12:30 PM: Michele Kwasniewski, YA series: The Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart1:30 PM: T.V. Holiday, Legend of the Iron Warrior seriesAttendees will interact with these accomplished authors, learn about their work, https://www.printedwordreviews.com/authors , and have their books signed. Don't miss this chance to connect with the vibrant literary community of California.In addition to the author signings, Printed Word Reviews will be hosting a giveaway with over $1000 in items (including Amazon & Spotify gift cards, magazines, BookCAMP day passes). Visit Table 576 to enter and learn more.About Printed Word Reviews:Printed Word Reviews is dedicated to showcasing and promoting exceptional literary talent. We provide comprehensive reviews, author interviews, and resources for readers and writers alike.Event Details: Saturday, March 29th at the Los Angeles Convention Center, AWP Table 576Contact the publisher Ted Olczak, Ted@PrintedWordReviews.com with any questions or inquiries concerning the show.

