Freen OÜ Announces Launch of the 15 kW Freen-H15 Wind Turbine

Freen-H15 horizontal axis small wind turbine

ESTONIA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freen OÜ, the EU's leading producer of small wind turbines, introduces its latest innovation, the Freen-H15—a 15-kilowatt wind turbine tailored for small and medium-sized energy consumers. With a yearly production capability of up to 500 units, the Freen-H15 is now available for order through the website: www.freen.com Engineered for optimal efficiency, the Freen-H15 provides a rated power of 15 kW at wind speeds of 11 m/s. The turbine's advanced blade design and durable nacelle construction enable it to deliver outstanding energy generation compared to comparable turbines in its category. It is offered with a choice of either an 18-meter or 22-meter monopole tower, ensuring adaptability across various installation settings. Certified for IEC Class II wind conditions, the turbine reliably operates in temperatures from -25°C to +60°C and has a projected operational lifespan of 20 years."The European market demands robust and trustworthy small wind turbines from credible local manufacturers ," said Andrey Khimenkov, CEO of Freen OÜ. "With the Freen-H15, we meet this requirement, delivering superior performance in moderate wind conditions alongside easy installation, minimal maintenance requirements, and long-term dependability. It’s an ideal renewable energy solution for businesses and communities."Key Features of the Freen-H15:- Rated Power: 15 kW at 11 m/s, with peak performance reaching 17 kW- Safety & Reliability: Passive yaw system with tail for upwind orientation, low-speed rotation (71 rpm), and advanced braking mechanisms (stall control, electro-mechanical fail-safe rotor brake, and tip-brakes)- Smart Orientation: Optimized wind capture through integrated rotor blades and tail- Environment: Reduced noise output (<45 dB at 60 m distance) and wildlife-conscious designThis turbine represents a practical, cost-effective, and scalable renewable energy solution with minimal maintenance demands. Spare parts are readily accessible through Freen OÜ’s dedicated warehouse in Estonia. Freen OÜ adheres to rigorous quality control standards, certified under ISO 9001, ISO 3834-2, and CE EN 1090-2. Orders for the Freen-H15 turbine can be fulfilled within 12 weeks. For more information, visit www.freen.com. About Freen OÜFreen OÜ, headquartered in Estonia, specializes in manufacturing small wind turbines, dedicated to providing affordable, reliable wind energy solutions worldwide. With production based entirely in the EU and strict adherence to international quality standards, Freen leverages engineering excellence and patented technologies to offer versatile wind energy products tailored to diverse applications.

