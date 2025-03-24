Vidac Pharma Launches “TME++” Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Consortium

Brain Tumor research consortium for pediatric brain cancer

Vidac Pharma has announced the formation of “TME++,” a groundbreaking research consortium dedicated to advancing treatments for pediatric brain tumors.

Vidac pharma Holding Plc (XSTU:SYM: T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. (Hamburg and Stuttgart: T9G; ISIN:GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ), is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer treatments. Vidac Pharma has announced the formation of “TME++,” a groundbreaking research consortium dedicated to advancing treatments for pediatric brain tumors. The initiative was launched during the first Pediatric Brain Tumor Meeting held on March 9 in Jerusalem, where leading international scientists and specialized clinicians gathered to discuss new therapeutic strategies.The TME++ consortium was formed following recent findings on Vidac Pharma’s novel product, ALMAVID™, a Tumor Microenvironment (TME) modifier that also reactivates apoptosis (programmed cell death). A working group at the meeting, focused on the use of small molecules in brain tumor treatments, decided to collaborate on exploring ALMAVID™ in combination with traditional chemotherapy and immunotherapy.Vidac Pharma’s CEO, Dr. Max Herzberg, presented significant progress on a new formulation of VDA1102, designed for subcutaneous administration to enhance systemic delivery and achieve therapeutic concentrations across the blood-brain barrier. This breakthrough was demonstrated in a compassionate-use study for a five-year-old child with recurrent ependymoma, a rare and aggressive brain cancer.“Any progress in treating children with brain cancer is critical in this often-overlooked field,” said Dr. Herzberg, who will lead the consortium. “Collaborating with three university research groups and two leading hospitals brings fresh perspectives and accelerates innovation. Our new formulation not only holds promise for pediatric brain tumors but could also pave the way for treating other solid tumors. Combined with our ongoing and upcoming oncodermatology clinical trials, this is a game changer for Vidac Pharma.”The formation of TME++ was made possible through the efforts of Dr. Iris Fried from Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Prof. Ronit Satchi-Fainaro from Tel Aviv University, who led the meeting. Additionally, Prof. Roger Packer from the University of Washington, a world-renowned leader in the field, provided key insights that helped shape the consortium’s direction.Vidac Pharma looks forward to fostering deep collaboration within TME++ to drive transformative advancements in pediatric brain cancer treatment.

