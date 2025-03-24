ROLEC's Has Extended Its Range Of Premium Modular Suspension Arms For Industrial Controls/HMI
ROLEC’s suspension arms range has been expanded to three premium models with a range of load capacities to suit today's machine building applications.
ROLEC's suspension arm systems offer versatile, robust solutions for smart factories, ensuring optimal positioning of HMI and control equipment.”BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new range features profiPLUS 70 for payloads up to 120 kg, profiPLUS 50 for payloads up to 80 kg, and taraSMART for loads just over 40 kg.
These modular suspension arm systems – all rated IP 54 – are ideal for industrial electronics applications including HMI, process automation, machine control, IoT/IIoT and Industry 4.0/smart factory applications.
Each model offers a wide choice of couplings, adaptors, joints, elbows, bases and support profiles that enable designers to configure their ideal suspension arm quickly and easily. All three arms provide plenty of space for routing HDMI or DVI cables, or network plugs.
Robust profiPLUS 70 and profiPLUS 50 are recommended for use with ROLEC’s advanced multiPANEL and profiPANEL HMI/panel enclosures. Patented ‘one screw adjustment’ speeds up installation.
Integrated cable protection safeguards the wiring inside. The profiPLUS 70 range includes an adapter for connecting it to profiPLUS 50, making it possible to mount display panels from leading manufacturers including Siemens, B&R and Beckhoff.
Versatile taraSMART is a simpler and more cost-effective arm based on tried and tested technology from the two profiPLUS ranges. It offers the choice of round (Ø48 mm) or rectangular support profiles.
All three ranges feature aluminum profiles in anodized silver. The diecast aluminum components are light gray (RAL 7035) with PVC-P bellows in anthracite (RAL 7016) and POM covers in slate gray (RAL 7015). The plastic covers for taraSMART’s components are anthracite (RAL 7016).
ROLEC can supply the arms fully customized. Services include CNC machining, custom colours, printing/engraving of legends and logo and assembly.
VIEW SUSPENSION ARMS RANGE HERE >>
