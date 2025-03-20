"Hand in Hand, Building a Better Community" 2025 International Women's Day Forum Successfully Held

Qingwei Wu Chairwoman of the Chinese Women’s Federation in UAE WANG Yi acting Consul of the Chinese Consulate in Dubai H.H. Shaikha Jawaher bint Khalifa Al Khalifa from Bahrain Daniela Baumann, Founder of Women Leaders of the World Patrizia Marin Marco Polo Experience and H.H. Shaikha Jawaher bint Khalifa Al Khalifa

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the morning of March 8, 2025, the "Hand in Hand, Building a Better Community" 2025 International Women's Day Forum was grandly held in Dubai, UAE. The forum was organized by the Chinese Women’s Federation in UAE and co-organized by Women Leaders of The World. It attracted over 300 outstanding women representatives from more than 20 countries around the world. They gathered to discuss how women in the new era can use “Her” strength and international exchange to build a better community environment and promote harmonious development of human society.

The successful holding of this forum not only celebrated the 115th "International Women's Day" in 2025 but also demonstrated the global recognition of women's leadership and their important role in driving social progress and development. It was also a positive response and practice from women community in the UAE to the great initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, the President of the UAE, who defined 2025 as the "Year of Community" in the UAE.

In her welcome speech, Qingwei Wu, Chairwoman of the Chinese Women’s Federation in UAE, stated that women are not only drivers of social progress but also important participants and contributors to community building. Community development is not limited to any specific group or country, but is a shared responsibility of all. She hopes that all women will uphold the principles of "equality, respect, cooperation, and mutual benefit," injecting more innovation, inclusivity, and cohesion into the community.

On behalf of the Chinese Consulate in Dubai, Acting Consul General WANG Yi extended holiday greetings to the guests and expressed that the theme of this forum responds to the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, the President of the UAE, in designating 2025 as the "Year of Community," while also aligning with the concept of a shared future for humanity. Women are capable of holding up half the sky, and she looks forward to female compatriots becoming builders of better communities, ambassadors of China-UAE cultural exchange, and inheritors of diverse and inclusive cultures, contributing the strength of women to social progress.

Daniela Baumann, Founder of Women Leaders of the World, welcomes everyone and emphasizes the significance of International Women’s Day during the holy month of Ramadan. She highlights the importance of community and how women can create change together. A special moment is created as the audience is invited to stand and reflect on women and girls fighting for their rights, forming a heart shape to symbolize love and support.

H.H. Shaikha Jawaher bint Khalifa Al Khalifa from Bahrain, with a forward-thinking attitude, shared her views and insights on female entrepreneurship at the forum, which greatly inspired the women guests present.

The panels discussion includes French Chinese Tea Master Marie Amiand, Sound Therapist Ciara Mulligan, Networker and Author Stefania Lo Gatto, Entrepreneur Angela Soudi, Founder of Sun Tour Group Feizhen Xu, Founder of the Be Woman Central Asia Forum Zhanna Kan, Crypto Professional and Community Leader Shahd Abdelhadi, Goodwill Ambassador H.E Dr. Rasha M. Feidi, Performance Specialist Rola Diab, Venture Capital GP Saba Yussouf, Author, Health and Human Connection Expert Dr. Neeta Bhushan, moderated by Founder Impactfulness Ventures Sabinije von Gaffke and Financial Professional, Founder of Tinglan Healing Danhong Zhang. The panels elaborate three major topics Women Cohesion: Fostering Cross-Cultural Integration of International Women in UAE, Women Contribution: Promoting the Leadership Development of “Her” Era and Women Empowerment: Driving Sustainable Development and Community Prosperity.

International artists also collaborated on-site to present performances of Chinese calligraphy, intangible cultural heritage paper-cutting, Chinese tea ceremony, French rapid sketching, and Arabic Hana. These performances allowed women friends from different countries to experience the influence of various cultures.

"Fitting in with the light and dust, unfolding with the times." The strength of women, like a spring breeze, transforms everything, filling the community with love and warmth; their actions, like countless small streams, inject infinite vitality into community development. Women communities collaborating across mountains and seas, working hand in hand, cooperating for mutual benefit, and creating a brighter future together.



