OKW Extends MINI-DATA-BOX Sensor Enclosures Range To 40 Standard Variants

OKW’s MINI-DATA-BOX sensor enclosures are now available in 40 standard permutations – reducing the need for customization.
MINI-DATA-BOX is perfect for sensors and other IoT/IIoT technology mounted on poles or any flat surface”BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These fast-fit, ‘go anywhere’ enclosures are ideal for IoT/IIoT, smart logistics, peripherals, interfaces, automation, environmental technology, measurement and control, security/monitoring and ICT. Their compact size and ergonomic contours also make them popular for wearable electronics.
Compact MINI-DATA-BOX is available in two shapes: S (square) and E (‘edge’/rectangular). Both can be specified either with/without flanges for screws and cable ties, enabling quick and easy mounting to walls, ceilings, rails and masts. Curved corners and ‘diamond cut’ lid bevelling enhance the enclosures’ aesthetics, and there are flat surfaces for interfaces.
Robust construction, an all-round tongue and groove joint, and IP 65 seals (accessories) make MINI-DATA-BOX perfect for challenging outdoor and industrial environments. The enclosures are molded from ASA+PC (UL 94 V-0) for added strength and UV stability. Assembly is with stainless steel Torx screws to deter tampering. Inside, there are fixing supports for PCBs and components in the top and bottom. Alternatively, potting of electronic assemblies is possible.
MINI-DATA-BOX is now available in four plan sizes from 1.57" x 1.57" to 2.76" x 1.97" and in two heights: 0.59" and 0.79". The standard colors are traffic white (RAL 9016) and anthracite gray (RAL 7016). The flanged version is also newly available with a traffic white (RAL 9016) top and traffic gray A (RAL 7042) bottom part.
OKW can supply MINI-DATA-BOX fully customized. Services include CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, RFI/EMI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.
