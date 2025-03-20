Pentaleap and Vantage Partner to Offer Retail Media Networks a Unified Path-to-Purchase

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retail media is evolving, and leading retailers like The Home Depot are moving away from rigid, all-in-one platforms. Instead, they are choosing modular, best-in-class tools that offer greater flexibility and performance. Pentaleap , a leader in retail media technology, and Vantage , the Orchestration Layer for Retail Media, have announced a strategic partnership to help retailers, marketplaces, and eCommerce platforms launch and scale their retail media networks.A Smarter Approach to Retail MediaToday’s retail media networks need to integrate onsite, in-store, and offsite ad placements fully. Vantage serves as the central hub for retail media, unifying the various functions of running a retail media network, including campaign planning, management, media buying, reporting, and billing.Pentaleap maximizes the value of retailer onsite ad inventory. The market-leading Pentaleap ad server connects major search advertising platforms and retail media DSPs with real-time bidding and significantly increases ad relevancy and yield.Together, Pentaleap and Vantage are giving retailers an easier way to launch and scale modular, best-of-breed technology for retail media—without needing to build out extensive technical teams or sacrificing long-term flexibility.“Pentaleap + Vantage combine the most advanced ad serving tech and the most comprehensive unified retail media frontend, seamlessly working together to offer a superior alternative compared to all-in-one tools,” said Andreas Reiffen, CEO and Co-founder of Pentaleap. “By partnering with Vantage, we’re making it easy for retailers to implement and scale without requiring deep technical expertise.”Key Benefits for RetailersHigher Relevance and Revenue from Onsite Ads—Pentaleap’s advanced ad serving improves ad placements and boosts revenue.Unified Retail Media Management—Vantage connects onsite, offsite, and in-store ad placements in a single platform.More Flexibility, Less Complexity—Retailers can adapt and customize their tech stack, scaling over time without being locked into a one-size-fits-all system.“Vantage’s partnership with Pentaleap represents the future of retail media,” said Aran Hamilton, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage. “Combining the Vantage orchestration layer with Pentaleap’s advanced ad serving, enables retailers to move beyond rigid legacy platforms to a flexible, high-performing future with simpler execution across all media touchpoints."Trusted by Leading RetailersLeading retailers worldwide rely on Pentaleap and Vantage to simplify and optimize their retail media networks. Whether focusing on onsite, offsite, in-store, or omnichannel retail media, this partnership offers a scalable, high-performance solution for running successful campaigns.Learn MoreFor more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your retail media business, visit www.pentaleap.com and www.gotVantage.com About PentaleapPentaleap is leading retail media towards an open, efficient ecosystem. Its modular retail media platform delivers stellar shopping experiences, makes advertisers happy, and drives hundreds of millions in revenue for world-class retail media networks like Staples, The Home Depot, and Pague Menos. Learn more at www.pentaleap.com About VantageVantage is the orchestration platform for retail and commerce media, helping enterprise retailers unify onsite, offsite, and in-store media assets. With offices in Toronto and Atlanta, Vantage has helped some of the world's top retailers efficiently launch and scale retail media networks. Learn more at www.gotVantage.com Press Contacts:VantageChris HariharChris.Harihar@modop.com

