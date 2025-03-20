World’s #1 Non-Survey based Awards Recognizing PeopleFirst Organizations

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards Finalists in Asia Announced• 2025 Finalists include: COS APAC, Foundever, SurveyMonkey, TaskUs, and more• World’s #1 Non-Survey based Awards Recognizing PeopleFirst Organizations• Winners and their rankings will be announced at an online event on June 4, 2025.Singapore - March 20, 2025 – The Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW) is delighted to announce today their 2025 Inspiring Workplaces finalists across Asia. This announcement brings these exceptional organizations one step closer to being named an official 2025 Inspiring Workplace in Asia.Celebrating its 10th year, Inspiring Workplaces™ honors organizations that put their PeopleFirst, creating cultures of trust, purpose, and belonging. More than just a great place to work, these workplaces empower individuals to thrive. Fuelling innovation, performance, and lasting impact.Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “Congratulations to all our finalists for the Inspiring Workplaces Awards across Asia this year! At a time when the world faces increasing challenges, seemingly on a daily basis, it has never been more important for organizations - large and small - to put their PeopleFirst.Inspiring Workplaces shines a light on those driving real, positive change - offering hope, inspiration, and a blueprint for others who aspire to build workplaces where people can truly be themselves and perform at their best.As we celebrate our 10th anniversary this year, we are incredibly proud to continue recognizing organizations that are leading the way in creating exceptional workplace cultures. To all our finalists - congratulations on this incredible achievement! Your commitment to putting PeopleFirst is not only shaping the future of work but the future of the world as we know it.”Being Named a FinalistEach entrant around the world submits the same entry form. A rigorous form consisting of the six key elements that IW believes are fundamental to creating a PeopleFirst culture, and by extension an Inspiring Workplace. They are: Culture and Purpose; Leadership; Wellbeing; Inclusion; Employee Voice; and Employee Experience.Organizations of all sizes and industries enter a category defined by how many people are within the business.These submissions are then sent to a local panel of independent expert judges who mark according to a clear scorecard. The highest scores make up the finalists and ultimately the winners.The 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Finalists across Asia (in alphabetical order)• BAT Azerbaijan• BAT Kazakhstan• BCD Travel• Concentrix• COS APAC• Devon• Everise• Foundever• Jazz• PagerDuty• PT Eka Mas Republik• RELX | Reed Elsevier• SurveyMonkey• TaskUs (Philippines)• TaskUs (India)• tkxelWinners AnnouncementThe official Top 10 Inspiring Workplaces in Asia, along with individual category winners (by business size) and special recognition award winners, will be announced at a special online event June 4, 2025.Register Your Interest in The 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards NowIf you would like your organization to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit here to choose your region, find out more information on the process, and register your interest.SponsorshipThere are various opportunities for organizations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.com---About The Inspiring Workplaces Group – Change The WorldInspiring Workplaces is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognizing and helping to shape the forward-thinking organizations of the future that put their people first. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change by providing a source of inspiration and education for others who seek it.For More Information On The Inspiring Workplaces Awards:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473matt@inspiring-workplaces.comVisit our Company LinkedIn Page

