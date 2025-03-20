World’s #1 Non-Survey based Awards Recognising PeopleFirst Organisations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards Finalists in Europe Announced• 2025 Finalists include: AEG Europe, BCD Travel, Colliers, COS Europe, Eurail B.V., Intellias, Swift, and more• World’s #1 Non-Survey based Awards Recognising PeopleFirst Organisations• Winners and their rankings will be announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner in London on May 15, 2025.London - March 20, 2025 – The Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW) is delighted to announce today their 2025 Inspiring Workplaces finalists across Europe. This announcement brings these exceptional organisations one step closer to being named an official 2025 Inspiring Workplace in Europe.Celebrating its 10th year, Inspiring Workplaces™ honours organisations that put their PeopleFirst, creating cultures of trust, purpose, and belonging. More than just a great place to work, these workplaces empower individuals to thrive. Fuelling innovation, performance, and lasting impact.Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “Congratulations to all our finalists for the Inspiring Workplaces Awards across the Europe this year! At a time when the world faces increasing challenges, seemingly on a daily basis, it has never been more important for organisations - large and small - to put their PeopleFirst.Inspiring Workplaces shines a light on those driving real, positive change - offering hope, inspiration, and a blueprint for others who aspire to build workplaces where people can truly be themselves and perform at their best.As we celebrate our 10th anniversary this year, we are incredibly proud to continue recognising organisations that are leading the way in creating exceptional workplace cultures. To all our finalists - congratulations on this incredible achievement! Your commitment to putting PeopleFirst is not only shaping the future of work but the future of the world as we know it.”Being Named a FinalistEach entrant around the world submits the same entry form. A rigorous form consisting of the six key elements that IW believes are fundamental to creating a PeopleFirst culture, and by extension an Inspiring Workplace. They are: Culture and Purpose; Leadership; Wellbeing; Inclusion; Employee Voice; and Employee Experience.Organisations of all sizes and industries enter a category defined by how many people are within the business.These submissions are then sent to a local panel of independent expert judges who mark according to a clear scorecard. The highest scores make up the finalists and ultimately the winners.The 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Finalists in Europe (in alphabetical order)• Accedia• AEG Europe• BCD Travel• Blue Lagoon• Burson• Business Press SRL• Cielo• Colliers• Concentrix• COS Europe• Enverus• Equativ• Eurail B.V.• Foundever• Innovecs• Intelcia• Intellias• LF Channel• Maneuvre• N-iX• PagerDuty• Payara• Philip Morris International (PMI)• PSI Metals Belgium n.v.• SEC Newgate EU• Swift• Symphony Solutions• TaskUs• TimeXtender• Votorantim Cimentos Türkiye• Xalient• YodeckWinners AnnouncementThe official Top 25 Inspiring Workplaces in Europe, along with individual category winners (by business size) and special recognition award winners, will be announced at the glamourous Gala Dinner at the iconic Troxy in London on May 15, 2025. Please visit our website to book your tickets and for more information.Register Your Interest in The 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards NowIf you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit here to choose your region, find out more information on the process, and register your interest.SponsorshipThere are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.com---About The Inspiring Workplaces Group – Change The WorldInspiring Workplaces is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognising and helping to shape the forward-thinking organisations of the future that put their people first. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change by providing a source of inspiration and education for others who seek it.For More Information On The Inspiring Workplaces Awards:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473matt@inspiring-workplaces.comVisit our Company LinkedIn Page

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.