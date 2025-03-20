World’s #1 non-survey based awards recognising PeopleFirst organisations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finalists announced for the 2025 UK & Ireland Inspiring Workplaces Awards, in association with Prezzee● 2025 finalists include: Alzheimer's Society, Sony Music UK, Butlin's, NHS Business Services Authority, NAB● World’s #1 non-survey based awards recognising PeopleFirst organisations● Winners and their rankings will be announced at an exclusive gala dinner in London on May 15, 2025.London - March 20, 2025 – The Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW) is delighted to announce the 2025 finalists of the Inspiring Workplaces Awards UK and Ireland, in association with Prezzee. This announcement brings these exceptional organisations one step closer to being named an official 2025 Inspiring Workplace in the UK & Ireland.Celebrating its 10th year, Inspiring Workplaces™ honours organisations that put their PeopleFirst, creating cultures of trust, purpose, and belonging. More than just a great place to work, these workplaces empower individuals to thrive. Fuelling innovation, performance, and lasting impact.Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “Congratulations to all our finalists for the Inspiring Workplaces Awards across the UK & Ireland! At a time when the world faces increasing challenges seemingly daily, it has never been more important for organisations - large and small - to put their PeopleFirst.“Inspiring Workplaces shines a light on those driving real, positive change - offering hope, inspiration, and a blueprint for others who aspire to build workplaces where people can truly be themselves and perform at their best.“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary this year, we are incredibly proud to continue recognising organisations that are leading the way in creating exceptional workplace cultures. To all our finalists - congratulations on this incredible achievement, your commitment to putting PeopleFirst is shaping the future of work. Thank you to our partner Prezzee for supporting us in recognising this incredible list of organisations.”Being named a finalistEach entrant around the world submits the same entry form. A rigorous form consisting of the six key elements that IW believes are fundamental to creating a PeopleFirst culture, and by extension an Inspiring Workplace. They are Culture and Purpose; Leadership; Wellbeing; Inclusion; Employee Voice; and Employee Experience.Organisations of all sizes and industries enter a category defined by how many people are within the business.These submissions are then sent to a local panel of independent expert judges who mark according to a clear scorecard. The highest scores make up the finalists and ultimately the winners.The 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Finalists in the UK & Ireland (in alphabetical order)• Alpine Fire Engineers• Alzheimer's Society• Atlas Hotels• AX• BCD Travel• Brain in Hand• Bright Horizons• Brightec Ltd• Butlin's• Churchill Group• Clarion Communications• Concentrix• Connect Three• Cooper Parry• Croud• Each Person• Elexon• Emerald Publishing• eStar Truck and Van• FIECON• Firstsource Solutions Limited• Furniture Village• GCI Network Solutions Ltd (Application made under Nasstar)• Genting Casinos UK• Ideagen• JYSK Ltd• Kare Plan• Lantech - Managed IT Support, Security & Cloud• Little Red Rooster• Lubbock Fine• Mova• NHS Business Services Authority• North - NAB-IRE Ventures Limited• Nuveen• Octopus Electric Vehicles• OneStream Software• Operatix/ memoryBlue• PagerDuty• Pan Macmillan• Porter Novelli• Product Madness• Pure Physiotherapy• Raven Housing Trust• Reward Gateway | Edenred• Salutem Care & Education• Sedulo Group• SongDivision• Sony Music UK• Sopra Steria• Speedy Hire• SwimTrek ltd• Versus Arthritis• Visiting Angels• Vistry Group• XalientWinners announcementThe official Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in the UK & Ireland, along with individual category winners (by business size) and special recognition award winners, will be announced at the glamourous gala dinner at the iconic Troxy in London on May 15, 2025. 