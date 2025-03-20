Final Full Closure of I-55 Mississippi River Bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will close the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge this weekend to continue construction activities on the I-55 and Crump interchange. All work is weather-dependent. This will be the last full closure of the I-55 bridge.

Friday, March 21, 8:00 pm through Monday, March 24, 6:00 am

- I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas

- I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway* in Tennessee

*Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit

- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed

A detour will be posted.

After the closure, all northbound and southbound lanes on I-55 will be open. Riverside Drive and Crump Boulevard will remain closed as crews finish constructing the new roundabout.

Get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from your desktop or mobile device at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can dial 511 for travel information or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel. For West Tennessee, follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

