Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,608 in the last 365 days.

Final Full Closure of I-55 Mississippi River Bridge

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 10:35am

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will close the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge this weekend to continue construction activities on the I-55 and Crump interchange. All work is weather-dependent. This will be the last full closure of the I-55 bridge.

Friday, March 21, 8:00 pm through Monday, March 24, 6:00 am
-     I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas
-    I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway* in Tennessee
*Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit
-    Crump Boulevard WB will be closed
A detour will be posted. 

After the closure, all northbound and southbound lanes on I-55 will be open. Riverside Drive and Crump Boulevard will remain closed as crews finish constructing the new roundabout.

Get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from your desktop or mobile device at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can dial 511 for travel information or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel. For West Tennessee, follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Final Full Closure of I-55 Mississippi River Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more