TransportAzumah Announces 2022 Amusement Park Bus Services From The Port Authority Bus Terminal
In 2022, TransportAzumah will operate to Great Adventure, Dorney Park, Sesame Place, Hershey Park, and Splish Splash from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
High fuel prices are expected to generate increased demand for group transportation to amusement parks this year. The Port Authority Bus Terminal is centrally located for easy access from all of NYC.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TransportAzumah Announces 2022 Amusement Park Bus Services From The Port Authority Bus Terminal
— Joel Anabilah-Azumah, TransportAzumah's President
TransportAzumah offers bus service from the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan to Six Flags Great Adventure, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Sesame Place, Hershey Park, and Splish Splash Water Park for the 2022 season. We make it very easy for customers who do not want to drive to travel to all of these theme parks. These trips will be operated using full sized motorcoaches seating up to 56 passengers. Most buses will have bathrooms and outlets/USB ports to plug in your phones.
SCHEDULE
Service to Great Adventure will operate Saturdays & Sundays beginning May 21, 2022.
Service to Dorney Park will operate Saturdays & Sundays beginning May 28, 2022.
Service to Sesame Place will operate on some Sundays beginning July 3, 2022.
Service to Splish Splash will operate on some Sundays beginning July 3, 2022.
Service to Hershey Park will operate on some Saturdays beginning July 3, 2022.
PRICE
The round trip bus fare + park ticket is $100 per person.
The Bus Only ticket is $50-60 per person, depending on the market.
All tickets must be booked in advance at our website, http://www.themeparkbus.us.
CHARTERS
You can charter an entire bus (up to 56 passengers) for your group from a location of your choosing to some of these amusement parks as well for an affordable price!
The prices listed below include an 8 hour stay at the park and all costs except an optional tip. These prices do NOT include park tickets or parking.
New York City – Six Flags Great Adventure ($2,000)
New York City – Dorney Park ($1,800)
New York City – Hershey Park ($2,200)
North Jersey – Dorney Park ($1,600)
North Jersey – Hershey Park ($2,000)
RESERVATIONS
Reservations are required on this service and must be made at http://www.themeparkbus.us. A credit or debit card can be used to purchase your tickets.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Website: http://www.themeparkbus.us
E-mail: info@transportazumah.com
Phone: 347-927-0750
Joel Anabilah-Azumah
TransportAzumah LLC
+1 347-927-0750
