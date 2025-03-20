ATMOSPHERE CORE UNVEILS ITS FIRST ‘HERITAGE BY’ PROPERTY IN INDIA

SADAR MANZIL HERITAGE BY ATMOSPHERE BHOPAL offers couples an intimate, couples only retreat, blending royal grandeur with world-class hospitality

MALE, MALDIVES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atmosphere Core , a leading name in South Asian hospitality, proudly announces its entry into India with the launch of Sadar Manzil Heritage by Atmosphere, Bhopal, an exclusive couples-only luxury hotel. Embracing India’s thriving hospitality landscape, Atmosphere Core introduces its signature elegance and curated experiences to the City of Lakes, Bhopal, unveiling an iconic new destination in the heart of Madhya Pradesh.Speaking about the property’s unique concept, Mr Salil Panigrahi, MD, Atmosphere Core, stated “Our extensive Maldives experience has naturally inspired us to expand our presence and bring Joy of Giving ethos into India, which has been witnessing a consistent growth in its tourism industry. As the first historical property in our portfolio, Sadar Manzil holds a special place in my heart”.Nestled between Bhopal’s historic Old City and its dynamic New City, SADAR MANZIL HERITAGE BY ATMOSPHERE offers an extraordinary escape steeped in regal history. Once the opulent Durbar Hall where the Begums and Nawabs of Bhopal held court and shaped the city’s governance, this 19th-century landmark has borne witness to grand events and pivotal decisions. Now meticulously restored, it stands as an alluring heritage retreat exclusively for couples, blending timeless elegance with modern indulgence in an intimate, historically rich setting.The property boasts 22 meticulously designed vintage rooms and suites, adorned with antique furniture and finished in opulent turquoise and cream hues. Every stay begins with a sophisticated welcome, including a traditional greeting at the airport, a chauffeured city drive, and an alluring rose-petal reception before stepping into the palatial hotel.Atmosphere Core’s signature Holiday Plan, first introduced in the Maldives, has been tailored for India with the indulgent Begum’s Plan. This includes lavish accommodation, airport transfers, vegetarian breakfast and dinner, unlimited premium spirits and wines, hi-tea, live music and dance, a champagne heritage tour, select minibar, and spa treatments based on the stay duration. Additional amenities feature the ELE|NA Ayur spa, a library, fitness centre, and a tranquil swimming pool.At Sadar Manzil, food takes centre stage with a vegetarian culinary philosophy. Guests can enjoy gourmet, meat-free dishes with global influences at Diwan-E-Khas, an all-day dining venue with frescoed ceilings and shimmering - once the very space where royalty convened with their audience. The enchanting Charbagh Courtyard provides a captivating alfresco dining experience, where guests can savour a curated selection of local and international vegetarian delicacies for lunch and dinner, all within a setting that echoes the elegance of a bygone era. For a refined experience, guests can try the wine cellar, Maikhana, or unwind at the elegant Madhushala Bar.Speaking about the property’s unique concept, Mr Souvagya Mohapatra, MD Atmosphere Core for India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan emphasised, “I am particularly proud of our all-women service team, whose grace and professionalism will undoubtedly craft unforgettable memories for our guests”.Mr Akshat Jain, CEO RDB Bhopal Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, stated, “This is the right time to introduce the award-winning Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand to India. Integrating innovative hospitality concepts from the Maldives with local heritage, offering a unique, new experience at Sadar Manzil”.Talking about redefining boutique luxury in India, Mr Vinod Yadhuvanshi, Director of RDB Bhopal Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, added “I am sure the timeless charm of Sadar Manzil will resonate with travellers seeking romance, international luxury, and a glimpse into the beauty of a bygone era”.

