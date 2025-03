Dr. Linda Pajoel Joins Forces with Global Leaders to Inspire Women at The Phenomenal Woman Conference 2025

The Phenomenal Woman Conference 2025 Speakers Speakers: The Phenomenal Woman Conference 2025

Celebrating Women, Inspiring Change: A Transformative Virtual Experience on Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Personal Growth

Every action today shapes the person you’ll become tomorrow. So, step up, stay focused, and give it your best.” — Ifeoma Ben, LLM, MCIArb (UK), MBA

ONTARIO, CANADA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Phenomenal Woman Conference is an annual virtual event designed to inspire,empower, and celebrate women. This transformative conference brings together accomplishedwomen from various fields to share their stories of resilience, success, and impact. Throughengaging conversations and personal narratives, the event aims to ignite the drive for personalgrowth, foster meaningful connections, and inspire attendees to embrace their potential.Objective: To motivate women by showcasing stories of triumph and providing actionable insights for achieving success in various spheres of life, including career, entrepreneurship, leadership, and personal development.The Phenomenal Woman Conference seeks to empower attendees with the tools, mindset, andinspiration to overcome challenges, harness opportunities, and leave a lasting impact in theircommunities and beyond.Date: Friday, March 21, 2025Time: 10amVenue: ZoomSpeakers: The Phenomenal Woman Conference1. Chinyere OkorochaPartner, Jackson Etti & EduImmediate Past Chairperson, NBA Women Forum2. Abiodun OlubitanHead, SME Banking - Access Bank PLC3. Marilyn Oma Anona- UsobunanduMedia and Social EntrepreneurFounder, OMALIVINGSHOW LIMITEDBOARD MEMBER/DIRECTOR, SMART RESIDENCES LTD4. Folashade Alli, SANPrincipal Partner, Folashade Alli & Associates5. Tobenna ErojikwePartner, The Law Crest LLP6. Dr. Aisha OchuwaGroup Managing Director,AISHAOCHUWA GROUP7. Barinaada IheanachoFounder, Barinaaada Legal8. Dr. Linda Pajoel Founder/CEO, Investornomy9. Josephine EhimenFounder/CEO, Nett PharmacyIfeoma Ben is a seasoned legal professional, entrepreneur, and thought leader with extensiveexperience in Telecommunications, Media, Technology Law, and Business Development. She is a Founding Partner at The Law Suite, where she heads the firm’s Telecommunications, Media, and Technology Practice.Armed with a Master of Laws from the University of Lagos and an MBA specialising inArtificial Intelligence from Nexford University, USA, Ifeoma is a distinguished member of variousprofessional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK) and the BusinessRecovery and Insolvency Practitioners of Nigeria.Ifeoma’s dedication to mentorship, gender equality, and professional development has earned her recognition as a dynamic leader. She is the Founder of the Legal Business Network and the Convener of the Legal Business Conference, platforms designed to empower legal and business professionals with tools for innovation and business success.An advocate for women’s rights and empowerment, Ifeoma has been featured by The Guardian Newspaper and The Sun Newspaper for her impactful work. Her passion for helping startups and entrepreneurs thrive continues to inspire women across various industries.As the Convener of The Phenomenal Woman Conference, Ifeoma Ben is committed to celebrating women, inspiring change, and fostering a supportive community where women can share their stories, break barriers, and achieve greatness.Legal Business Network: Co-Host of The Phenomenal Woman Conference 2025:Legal Business Network (LBN) is a dynamic platform dedicated to bridging the gap between law, business, and professional excellence. Committed to empowering legal and business professionals, LBN provides opportunities for learning, collaboration, and growth through strategic networking, industry insights, and impactful events.As a co-host of The Phenomenal Woman Conference 2025, LBN proudly supports the mission of celebrating and inspiring women to achieve success in leadership, entrepreneurship, and personal development. Through this partnership, LBN continues its advocacy for knowledge-sharing and empowerment, fostering an ecosystem where women can thrive and make meaningful contributionsto society.For enquiries and partnerships, contact the Host/Convener of ‘The Phenomenal Woman Conference 2025’;

