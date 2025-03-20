Dr. Linda Pajoel Joins Forces with Global Leaders to Inspire Women at The Phenomenal Woman Conference 2025
Celebrating Women, Inspiring Change: A Transformative Virtual Experience on Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Personal Growth
Every action today shapes the person you’ll become tomorrow. So, step up, stay focused, and give it your best.”ONTARIO, CANADA, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phenomenal Woman Conference is an annual virtual event designed to inspire,
— Ifeoma Ben, LLM, MCIArb (UK), MBA
empower, and celebrate women. This transformative conference brings together accomplished
women from various fields to share their stories of resilience, success, and impact. Through
engaging conversations and personal narratives, the event aims to ignite the drive for personal
growth, foster meaningful connections, and inspire attendees to embrace their potential.
Objective: To motivate women by showcasing stories of triumph and providing actionable insights for achieving success in various spheres of life, including career, entrepreneurship, leadership, and personal development.
The Phenomenal Woman Conference seeks to empower attendees with the tools, mindset, and
inspiration to overcome challenges, harness opportunities, and leave a lasting impact in their
communities and beyond.
Date: Friday, March 21, 2025
Time: 10am
Venue: Zoom
Registration Link: https://bit.ly/ThePhenomenalWomanConference2025
Speakers: The Phenomenal Woman Conference
1. Chinyere Okorocha
Partner, Jackson Etti & Edu
Immediate Past Chairperson, NBA Women Forum
2. Abiodun Olubitan
Head, SME Banking - Access Bank PLC
3. Marilyn Oma Anona- Usobunandu
Media and Social Entrepreneur
Founder, OMALIVINGSHOW LIMITED
BOARD MEMBER/DIRECTOR, SMART RESIDENCES LTD
4. Folashade Alli, SAN
Principal Partner, Folashade Alli & Associates
5. Tobenna Erojikwe
Partner, The Law Crest LLP
6. Dr. Aisha Ochuwa
Group Managing Director,AISHAOCHUWA GROUP
7. Barinaada Iheanacho
Founder, Barinaaada Legal
8. Dr. Linda Pajoel
Founder/CEO, Investornomy
9. Josephine Ehimen
Founder/CEO, Nett Pharmacy
Ifeoma Ben – Host/Convener, The Phenomenal Woman Conference
Ifeoma Ben is a seasoned legal professional, entrepreneur, and thought leader with extensive
experience in Telecommunications, Media, Technology Law, and Business Development. She is a Founding Partner at The Law Suite, where she heads the firm’s Telecommunications, Media, and Technology Practice.
Armed with a Master of Laws from the University of Lagos and an MBA specialising in
Artificial Intelligence from Nexford University, USA, Ifeoma is a distinguished member of various
professional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK) and the Business
Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners of Nigeria.
Ifeoma’s dedication to mentorship, gender equality, and professional development has earned her recognition as a dynamic leader. She is the Founder of the Legal Business Network and the Convener of the Legal Business Conference, platforms designed to empower legal and business professionals with tools for innovation and business success.
An advocate for women’s rights and empowerment, Ifeoma has been featured by The Guardian Newspaper and The Sun Newspaper for her impactful work. Her passion for helping startups and entrepreneurs thrive continues to inspire women across various industries.
As the Convener of The Phenomenal Woman Conference, Ifeoma Ben is committed to celebrating women, inspiring change, and fostering a supportive community where women can share their stories, break barriers, and achieve greatness.
Legal Business Network: Co-Host of The Phenomenal Woman Conference 2025:
Legal Business Network (LBN) is a dynamic platform dedicated to bridging the gap between law, business, and professional excellence. Committed to empowering legal and business professionals, LBN provides opportunities for learning, collaboration, and growth through strategic networking, industry insights, and impactful events.
As a co-host of The Phenomenal Woman Conference 2025, LBN proudly supports the mission of celebrating and inspiring women to achieve success in leadership, entrepreneurship, and personal development. Through this partnership, LBN continues its advocacy for knowledge-sharing and empowerment, fostering an ecosystem where women can thrive and make meaningful contributions
to society.
For enquiries and partnerships, contact the Host/Convener of ‘The Phenomenal Woman Conference 2025’;
Ifeoma Ben, LLM, MCIArb (UK), MBA
Legal Business Network
legalbusinessnetwork@gmail.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.