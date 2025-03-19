Senate Bill 473 Printer's Number 428

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 428

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

473

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, LAUGHLIN,

STEFANO, BOSCOLA AND HUTCHINSON, MARCH 19, 2025

REFERRED TO FINANCE, MARCH 19, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in sales and use tax, further providing for

discount.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 227 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,

No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended to read:

Section 227. Discount.--If a return is filed by a licensee

and the tax shown to be due thereon less any discount is paid

all within the time prescribed, the licensee shall be entitled,

as compensation for the expense of collecting and remitting the

tax and as a consideration of the prompt payment of the tax, to

credit and apply against the tax payable by the licensee a

discount of: [the lesser of:

