Daily Session Report for Wednesday, March 19, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 19, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:18 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative McAndrew.

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HR 128        Judiciary

HR 131        Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 132        Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 133        Judiciary

HR 134        Human Services

 

HB 777        Labor And Industry

HB 954        Transportation

HB 955        Transportation

HB 956        Judiciary

HB 957        Judiciary

HB 958        Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 959        Finance

HB 960        Transportation

HB 961        Game And Fisheries

HB 962        Gaming Oversight

HB 963        Finance

HB 964        Labor And Industry

HB 965        State Government

HB 966        Insurance

HB 967        Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 968        Game And Fisheries

HB 969        Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 970        Judiciary

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 60

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 156

From Children and Youth Reported as Amended

HB 157

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 274

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 438

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 620

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 754

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 797

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 822

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 858

From Local Government Reported as Amended

HB 865

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 25

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 50

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 61

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 62

From Children and Youth Reported as Committed

HR 89

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 113

From Children and Youth Reported as Committed

HR 117

From Children and Youth Reported as Committed

HR 118

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HR 122

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

SB 173

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 85

A Resolution designating March 18, 2025, as "Natural Gas Utility Worker Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania.         

199-3

HR 86

A Resolution designating March 17, 2025, as "Bayard Rustin Day" in Pennsylvania.           

178-24

HR 107

A Resolution designating March 19, 2025, as "The Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON) Day" in Pennsylvania and congratulating THON for raising more than $17 million for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital to help fight pediatric cancer.                      

200-2

HR 121

A Resolution recognizing March 18, 2025, as "National Transit Worker Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania.         

199-3

HR 127

A Resolution recognizing the month of March 2025 as "Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.         

199-3

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, March 24, 2025  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

