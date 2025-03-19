Daily Session Report for Wednesday, March 19, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 19, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:18 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative McAndrew.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HR 128 Judiciary

HR 131 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 132 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 133 Judiciary

HR 134 Human Services

HB 777 Labor And Industry

HB 954 Transportation

HB 955 Transportation

HB 956 Judiciary

HB 957 Judiciary

HB 958 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 959 Finance

HB 960 Transportation

HB 961 Game And Fisheries

HB 962 Gaming Oversight

HB 963 Finance

HB 964 Labor And Industry

HB 965 State Government

HB 966 Insurance

HB 967 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 968 Game And Fisheries

HB 969 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 970 Judiciary

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 85 A Resolution designating March 18, 2025, as "Natural Gas Utility Worker Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania. 199-3 HR 86 A Resolution designating March 17, 2025, as "Bayard Rustin Day" in Pennsylvania. 178-24 HR 107 A Resolution designating March 19, 2025, as "The Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON) Day" in Pennsylvania and congratulating THON for raising more than $17 million for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital to help fight pediatric cancer. 200-2 HR 121 A Resolution recognizing March 18, 2025, as "National Transit Worker Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania. 199-3 HR 127 A Resolution recognizing the month of March 2025 as "Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 199-3

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, March 24, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.