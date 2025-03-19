Daily Session Report for Wednesday, March 19, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
March 19, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:18 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative McAndrew.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
HR 128 Judiciary
HR 131 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 132 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 133 Judiciary
HR 134 Human Services
HB 777 Labor And Industry
HB 954 Transportation
HB 955 Transportation
HB 956 Judiciary
HB 957 Judiciary
HB 958 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 959 Finance
HB 960 Transportation
HB 961 Game And Fisheries
HB 962 Gaming Oversight
HB 963 Finance
HB 964 Labor And Industry
HB 965 State Government
HB 966 Insurance
HB 967 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 968 Game And Fisheries
HB 969 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 970 Judiciary
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Amended
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
|
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
|
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Committed
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating March 18, 2025, as "Natural Gas Utility Worker Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-3
|
A Resolution designating March 17, 2025, as "Bayard Rustin Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
178-24
|
A Resolution designating March 19, 2025, as "The Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON) Day" in Pennsylvania and congratulating THON for raising more than $17 million for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital to help fight pediatric cancer.
|
200-2
|
A Resolution recognizing March 18, 2025, as "National Transit Worker Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-3
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of March 2025 as "Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-3
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, March 24, 2025 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
