Cambridge Indivisible and Eastern Shore Indivisible to Host “The People’s Town Hall” Featuring Rep. Jamie Raskin

Cambridge Indivisible hosts The People’s Town Hall with Rep. Jamie Raskin after Rep. Andy Harris declines to meet with constituents in person.

Maryland’s First District residents have raised concerns about Rep. Harris’ accessibility. This event allows constituents to share their views and engage with a sitting member of Congress.” — Michelle Fowle, Founder & Chair, Cambridge Indivisible

CAMBRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambridge Indivisible and Eastern Shore Indivisible will host The People’s Town Hall on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM Eastern Time at Mace's Lane Middle School gymnasium in Cambridge, Maryland. The event is being held in response to Representative Andy Harris’ absence from in-person town halls with constituents.Congressman Jamie Raskin (MD-8) will attend the event to hear from residents of Maryland’s First District. Raskin, who spent summers on the Eastern Shore, stated, “I know I’m your second choice, but it’s an honor to speak to the good people of the First District.”Event DetailsDate: Saturday, March 22, 2025Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Eastern TimeLocation: Mace's Lane Middle School, Gymnasium, 1101 Maces Ln, Cambridge, MD 21613Event PurposeConstituent Engagement – Community members will have the opportunity to share their experiences and concerns. Recorded statements will be sent to Rep. Harris’ office.Legislative Discussion – Congressman Raskin will respond to questions from attendees.Community Participation – Residents will gather to discuss representation and legislative priorities.Visual Representation – A symbolic Milk Carton will be displayed in place of Rep. Harris, a reference previously used in media coverage.For more information or to RSVP, visit: https://www.mobilize.us/cambridgeindivisible/event/765605/ About Cambridge Indivisible and Eastern Shore IndivisibleCambridge Indivisible and Eastern Shore Indivisible are grassroots organizations focused on civic engagement and government accountability. The groups organize events to facilitate discussions between constituents and elected officials.Eastern Shore Indivisible is a grassroots organization dedicated to strengthening democracy and civic engagement across Maryland's Eastern Shore. They mobilize local communities through advocacy, voter outreach, and educational initiatives. The group organizes events, supports national and state-level progressive policies, and combats misinformation. They aim to empower residents to take action on key issues, fostering an informed and engaged electorate.

