The City of South Fulton, one of Georgia’s largest and fastest-growing municipalities, is home to more than 115,000 residents.

City of South Fulton City Council Unanimously Approves 2025 Strategic Plan, Setting Course for City’s Future

With this approval, we will continue to work at streamlining government operations – focusing on the needs of residents and stakeholders, as we improve public services and strengthen our economy.” — City Manager, Sharon D. Subadan

SOUTH FULTON, GA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of South Fulton City Council Unanimously Approves 2025 Strategic Plan, Setting Course for City’s Future

The City of South Fulton City Council has unanimously approved the City’s 2025 Strategic Plan during the most recent council meeting held on Wednesday, March 19 at City Hall. This approval sets the stage for a plan of action, focusing on governance, economic development, infrastructure, and enhancing overall quality of life.

Developed through extensive community engagement sessions and expert analysis, the plan captures resident feedback and expert recommendations for modifications of zoning regulations, land use planning, transportation, environmental sustainability, housing, and workforce development.

"With this approval, we will continue to work at streamlining government operations – focusing on the needs of residents and stakeholders, as we improve public services and strengthen our economy,” said City Manager Sharon D. Subadan. “This blueprint will help guide the City of South Fulton in repairing roads, expanding community programs, and attracting new businesses. Our goal is to set clear timelines, prioritizing key initiatives, and ensuring residents see real progress."

The plan outlines key areas for improvement, focusing on enhancing government efficiency, fostering community engagement, securing financial stability, and expanding infrastructure. To achieve these goals, the city aims to increase transparency, implement standardized procedures, and strengthen workforce development. Community collaboration will be central to these efforts, with initiatives to enhance recreational opportunities, support safety measures, and create a more inclusive environment. Economic stability will be reinforced through diverse revenue streams, support for local entrepreneurs, and a commitment to financial accountability. Additionally, infrastructure projects will prioritize improvements to roads, public spaces, waste management, and transportation options, ensuring a more sustainable and well-connected City of South Fulton.

For more information about the strategic plan and implementation efforts, visit the City of South Fulton’s official website or contact the Public Affairs Department.

###

About the City of South Fulton

The City of South Fulton, one of Georgia’s largest and fastest-growing municipalities, is home to more than 115,000 residents. Spanning over 90 square miles, it offers a unique blend of urban and rural landscapes, featuring the largest expanse of undeveloped land on the southern edge of metro Atlanta. Since its incorporation on May 1, 2017, South Fulton has emerged as a thriving destination for families, businesses, and innovators. As a forward-thinking city committed to growth, sustainability, and community engagement, South Fulton continues to shape the future of the region. Discover more about our community at www.CityofSouthFultonGA.gov or follow us on social media. The City of South Fulton, a City on the Rise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.