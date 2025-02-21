City of South Fulton Council Approves $17 Million for Development of Cedar Grove Park Project

With a population of nearly 115,000 residents, South Fulton stands as Georgia's fifth-largest city. Encompassing over 90 square miles, its diverse terrain blends urban and rural landscapes, boasting the largest expanse of undeveloped land on the southern Construction of Cedar Grove Park has an anticipated construction start time beginning in early 2026. The City remains dedicated to enhancing public spaces that foster recreation, education, and community growth. With a population of nearly 115,000 residents, South Fulton stands as Georgia's fifth-largest city. Encompassing over 90 square miles, its diverse terrain blends urban and rural landscapes, boasting the largest expanse of undeveloped land on the southern

Investing in community and parks and recreation, the City of South Fulton (GA) approves funding to erect first building in its almost 8 years of cityhood.

SOUTH FULTON, GA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of South Fulton City Council has unanimously approved the Cedar Grove Park Project, a transformative $17 million initiative that will establish a premier destination for recreation, education, and community engagement in District 4. Designed to serve residents of all ages, this state-of-the-art facility will promote physical health, personal growth, and social connection through a diverse range of programs and amenities.

Cedar Grove Park marks a historic milestone as the first recreation facility constructed since the city’s inception and the first-ever recreation center in District 4 of the city – bridging much needed recreational resources to the community. This investment reflects the city’s dedication to expanding access to quality recreational spaces and enhancing the overall well-being of residents.

District 4 Councilman Jaceey Sebastian praised the approval of the project, emphasizing its positive impact on residents, “Cedar Grove Park will undergo a remarkable transformation here in District 4, and I am proud to see this project moving forward. This new facility will open opportunities for fitness, community engagement, education, and social interaction, improving the overall well-being of our residents. It’s a true investment in our people and is a pivotal moment in our city."

The project will feature a modern recreation center with an indoor pool, an outdoor playground, and a variety of multi-use spaces to accommodate community activities. The facility will span over 4,000 square feet, featuring an indoor pool and splash pad to provide year-round aquatic recreation for residents of all ages.

Additionally, the park will include:

- Open lawn space for gatherings and leisure activities

- Pavilion for events and shaded relaxation

- Basketball court to encourage active recreation

- Multi-use path network to support walking, running, and cycling

- Dog park with separate sections for large and small dogs

- Nature trails for outdoor exploration

- Stormwater management features to promote environmental sustainability

- Expansive parking for enhanced accessibility

City of South Fulton leaders emphasized the significance of the project in meeting the growing recreational needs of the community while fostering an inclusive and dynamic environment for residents.

Ternard Turner, Parks and Recreation Director, highlighted the long-term benefits of the development, stating, "Cedar Grove Park will be a cornerstone of our city’s recreation system, providing residents with top-tier facilities that encourage active lifestyles and community engagement. From youth programs to senior activities, this park will offer something for everyone, ensuring a healthier, more connected community."

City Manager Sharon D. Subadan shared how this investment is in direct alignment with the city’s broader vision for quality-of-life enhancements, “Investing in parks and recreation is investing in our city’s future.

Cedar Grove Park will not only improve recreational opportunities but also create spaces where families, friends, and neighbors can come together in a state-of-the-art community park. This project reflects our commitment to building a stronger, healthier, more vibrant and thriving neighborhood."

Construction of Cedar Grove Park has an anticipated construction start time beginning in early 2026. The City remains dedicated to enhancing public spaces that foster recreation, education, and community growth.

Regular updates will be provided through official city channels and public meetings. The City of South Fulton looks forward to delivering a premiere recreational facility that will serve residents for generations to come.

