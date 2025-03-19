City of South Fulton Police Department Introduces Project Lifesaver to Enhance Public Safety for Vulnerable Residents

With a population of nearly 108,000 residents, South Fulton stands as Georgia's fifth-largest city. Encompassing over 90 square miles, its diverse terrain blends urban and rural landscapes, boasting the largest expanse of undeveloped land on the southern Project Lifesaver launches in the City of South Fulton.

This program is a game-changer for families caring for loved ones with cognitive conditions, providing peace of mind and a critical and needed safety net.” — District 4 Councilman Jaceey Sebastian

SOUTH FULTON, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of South Fulton Police Department has implemented the Project Lifesaver program, a public safety initiative designed to protect individuals at risk of wandering due to cognitive conditions such as autism, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease. This program seeks to ensure the safety of residents by utilizing advanced technology to quickly locate and rescue missing individuals, reducing response times and preventing potential tragedies.

Project Lifesaver provides participants with a specialized, lightweight radio frequency transmitter worn as a bracelet or anklet. Each device emits a unique signal, allowing trained law enforcement personnel to quickly locate individuals who have wandered away from their caregivers. Nationally, the program has achieved a 100% success rate, with an average search time of less than 30 minutes. The rapid response enabled by this technology significantly reduces the risk of injury or fatality among vulnerable individuals.

The implementation of Project Lifesaver in South Fulton was driven by community advocacy and the growing need to protect residents with cognitive conditions. The City of South Fulton Police Department seeks to enroll 15 children and 15 adults into the program, providing an additional layer of security and reassurance for families and caregivers. With more than 4,400 rescues recorded across the country, Project Lifesaver has demonstrated its effectiveness in bringing missing individuals home safely.

“As an advocate for those on the autism spectrum, and for the well-being of all residents, I am incredibly excited for the implementation of Project Lifesaver in the City of South Fulton,” said District 4 Councilman Jaceey Sebastian. “This program is a game-changer for families caring for loved ones with cognitive conditions, providing peace of mind and a critical and needed safety net. Ensuring that our most vulnerable residents can be quickly located in an emergency is a top priority, and Project Lifesaver will make a meaningful impact in our community.”

Project Lifesaver, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 1999 in Chesapeake, Virginia, to address the correlation between cognitive conditions and wandering. Since its inception, the program has grown from a local initiative to an internationally recognized model for search-and-rescue operations. The success of Project Lifesaver is attributed to its integration of specialized technology, law enforcement training, and community education to enhance search efforts and improve interactions with individuals experiencing cognitive challenges.

The City of South Fulton Police Department is committed to ensuring that officers receive comprehensive training in the use of Project Lifesaver’s technology and best practices for engaging with individuals who have cognitive conditions. Training includes instruction on equipment operation, search techniques, and the use of the Project Lifesaver database, which provides crucial information about each participant. Officers also receive guidance on community policing strategies tailored to the needs of individuals with cognitive impairments, ensuring compassionate and effective interactions during search-and-rescue operations.

Project Lifesaver relies on proven radio frequency technology rather than GPS, making it a more reliable solution in wooded areas, buildings, and other environments where GPS signals may be obstructed. When an enrolled individual goes missing, caregivers notify the police department, which deploys trained emergency personnel equipped with tracking receivers to locate the individual quickly. The program’s success is built on the specialized knowledge officers gain during their training, allowing them to safely approach and return individuals to their families without unnecessary distress.

The City of South Fulton Police Department currently has 12 individuals enrolled in the program and is looking to expand its service offerings.

For more information about Project Lifesaver or to enroll a loved one in the program, residents can contact the City of South Fulton Police Department.

About the City of South Fulton

The City of South Fulton, one of Georgia’s largest and fastest-growing municipalities, is home to more than 115,000 residents. Spanning over 90 square miles, it offers a unique blend of urban and rural landscapes, featuring the largest expanse of undeveloped land on the southern edge of metro Atlanta. Since its incorporation on May 1, 2017, South Fulton has emerged as a thriving destination for families, businesses, and innovators. As a forward-thinking city committed to growth, sustainability, and community engagement, South Fulton continues to shape the future of the region. Discover more about our community at www.CityofSouthFultonGA.gov or follow us on social media. The City of South Fulton, a City on the Rise.

