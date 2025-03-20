BankerBounty Partners with CSI
BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BankerBounty, a leading provider of
incentive-based referral programs for community banks, announced a strategic
partnership with Computer Services, Inc. (CSI), a leading fintech solutions provider. This
collaboration will provide many opportunities for BankerBounty’s innovative referral
platform to work in tandem with CSI’s robust core banking and digital solutions, offering
community banks the tools needed to drive growth and engagement.
The partnership combines BankerBounty’s expertise in incentivizing lead
generation—through its unique “BankerBounty Bucks” program—with CSI’s advanced
technology infrastructure, trusted by hundreds of financial institutions nationwide.
“We’re thrilled to team up with CSI to bring our referral program to a wider audience,”
said Randy Goggans, CEO of BankerBounty. “This partnership will allow us to provide
more community banks with our one of a kind referral technology, aligning perfectly with
CSI’s mission to help these institutions compete and thrive.”
Through this partnership, CSI customers will be able to work with BankerBounty to set
up their structured incentive model, which has proven effective in fostering a culture of
continuous improvement and responsibility among bank staff. The program enables
users to submit leads anytime, anywhere, with successful referrals earning rewards.
Community banks are always looking for innovative ways to expand their reach, and
BankerBounty’s approach fits seamlessly alongside the CSI ecosystem. By combining
BankerBounty’s referral incentives with CSI’s open banking platform, the companies are
giving customers a competitive edge in today’s financial landscape.
About BankerBounty
BankerBounty provides a cutting-edge referral incentive program designed to give
community banks a competitive advantage. By rewarding employees and customers for
successful lead generation, BankerBounty drives growth and fosters a culture of
ownership and improvement. Learn more at www.bankerbounty.com.
About CSI
Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) is a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech
solutions, empowering community and regional banks with core processing, digital
banking, cybersecurity, and compliance tools. With nearly 60 years of experience, CSI
helps its customers stay competitive through innovative, customer-first technology. Visit
www.csiweb.com for more information
