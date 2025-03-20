BankerBounty Partners with CSI

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BankerBounty, a leading provider of

incentive-based referral programs for community banks, announced a strategic

partnership with Computer Services, Inc. (CSI), a leading fintech solutions provider. This

collaboration will provide many opportunities for BankerBounty’s innovative referral

platform to work in tandem with CSI’s robust core banking and digital solutions, offering

community banks the tools needed to drive growth and engagement.

The partnership combines BankerBounty’s expertise in incentivizing lead

generation—through its unique “BankerBounty Bucks” program—with CSI’s advanced

technology infrastructure, trusted by hundreds of financial institutions nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to team up with CSI to bring our referral program to a wider audience,”

said Randy Goggans, CEO of BankerBounty. “This partnership will allow us to provide

more community banks with our one of a kind referral technology, aligning perfectly with

CSI’s mission to help these institutions compete and thrive.”

Through this partnership, CSI customers will be able to work with BankerBounty to set

up their structured incentive model, which has proven effective in fostering a culture of

continuous improvement and responsibility among bank staff. The program enables

users to submit leads anytime, anywhere, with successful referrals earning rewards.

Community banks are always looking for innovative ways to expand their reach, and

BankerBounty’s approach fits seamlessly alongside the CSI ecosystem. By combining

BankerBounty’s referral incentives with CSI’s open banking platform, the companies are

giving customers a competitive edge in today’s financial landscape.

About BankerBounty

BankerBounty provides a cutting-edge referral incentive program designed to give

community banks a competitive advantage. By rewarding employees and customers for

successful lead generation, BankerBounty drives growth and fosters a culture of

ownership and improvement. Learn more at www.bankerbounty.com.

About CSI

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) is a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech

solutions, empowering community and regional banks with core processing, digital

banking, cybersecurity, and compliance tools. With nearly 60 years of experience, CSI

helps its customers stay competitive through innovative, customer-first technology. Visit

www.csiweb.com for more information

