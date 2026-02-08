BankerBounty Announces Partnership with ServisFirst Bank

BankerBounty is the country's most trusted incentive platform for bank employees

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BankerBounty, a leader in incentive referral programs, has signed ServisFirst Bank (NYSE: SFBS) as its newest bank partner. The partnership combines BankerBounty’s modern referral platform with one of the nation’s top-performing commercial banks.

ServisFirst Bank, an $18B-asset institution known for its “simple, yet sophisticated” approach, will use BankerBounty to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency across the Southeast and beyond.

A Legacy of Excellence

ServisFirst Bank consistently outperforms peers and has earned numerous honors, including:

● American Banker Top Performing Banks (2025): #5 among public banks with $10B–$50B in assets

● Bank Director RankingBanking (2025): Top 20 U.S. bank; Top 15 in asset class

● Forbes “America’s Best Banks”: #15 nationally (2023)

● KBW Bank Honor Roll: Eight consecutive years (top 4% of banks)

● Ohio Bankers League Endorsement (2025): Exclusive statewide endorsement

● Raymond James Community Bankers Cup: Multi-year winner; top 10% nationally

“Partnering with a powerhouse like ServisFirst Bank reflects the value BankerBounty brings to the financial sector,” said Randy Goggans, CEO at BankerBounty. “Their disciplined growth and client-first focus make this a great fit.”

About BankerBounty

BankerBounty is the country’s leading Incentive Referral Program providing incentive-based referral solutions for financial institutions, helping banks drive growth, efficiency, and engagement through a simple yet effective design.

About ServisFirst Bank

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering commercial, correspondent, treasury management, and private banking services.



Contact:

Randy Goggans

CEO, BankerBounty

RG@BankerBounty.com

