BankerBounty - Why employee incentive programs are the silver bullet to bank growth

Employee Incentive Program for Community Banks

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BankerBounty, a referral software provider for community banks, announced today that its community bank clients are nearing a collective total of $500 million in newly added account value generated through the platform.

The company's software facilitates employee-driven referrals of friends and family to the bank, rewarding employees for successful account openings.

"It was my mission from day one to provide community banks with a tool that can help them win," said Randy Goggans, BankerBounty CEO. "We are seeing that value realized for both our clients and their employees, while the positive cultural impact is making banking fun again."

Program Growth and Impact:

BankerBounty launched its initial program in early 2024, focusing on a mechanism for employees to submit "warm" referrals for new accounts. Since then, the platform has scaled significantly.

- In 2024, the company doubled its client base and expanded its service area to 20 states.

- Certain early-adopting client banks have reported adding $10 million, $25 million, and up to $50 million in new account value within their first year utilizing the program.

- The company emphasizes that consistent training and leadership initiative correlate directly with high results.

Recent client success demonstrates accelerating momentum. Data from the seven newest customers (onboarded in the last three to six months) indicates an average new account value generation of over $1.2 million per month across these institutions.

Thousands of registered bank employees are currently using the platform, generating new accounts and receiving incentives for their efforts.

Client Testimonials:

BankerBounty's success is highlighted by testimonials from community bank executives:

Scott Cocanaugher, President and CEO of the First Community Bank of Tennessee, noted the rapid success of their implementation. “In our deal, in the first 30 days, we had over $1 million in new deposits coming in,” Cocanaugher stated. He added that the program has achieved a 50% success rate on submitted leads and has been embraced by staff. "Our employees seem very energetic about it."



Alan Harget, President and CEO of Planters Bank, emphasized the ease of implementation compared to previous programs. “Everyone in community banking is looking for ease and uniformity with our employees as far as referrals and deposit gathering,” Harget said, concluding that BankerBounty has “really taken off for us” on the deposit side. "Anything we can do to encourage that behavior of being a bank 24 hours a day has been really beneficial."

BankerBounty continues to develop new features and methods for launching and running the referral program efficiently.

For more information about BankerBounty, visit bankerbounty.com or contact wrainer@bankerbounty.com.

