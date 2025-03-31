Cornerstone First Mortgage Expands Non-QM Lending Through Partnership with mortgageQ AI
Cornerstone First Mortgage partners with mortgageQ AI to enhance Non-QM lending, rolling out the platform to 400+ loan officers nationwide.
In his expanded leadership role, Rotner will be responsible for onboarding over 400 Cornerstone employees nationwide onto the mortgageQ AI platform over the next 30 days.
mortgageQ AI combines intelligent answers to complex Non-QM loan scenarios with a first-of-its-kind marketplace that connects loan officers directly with Non-QM lenders. This powerful combination helps originators quickly determine loan eligibility, while also identifying lending partners ready to fund those deals. The platform not only accelerates deal flow for loan officers but also provides TPO lenders with high-quality lead generation opportunities.
“Our team is fired up to roll this out company-wide,” said Eric Rotner. “mortgageQ AI doesn’t just solve guideline questions—it connects our people directly with the right Non-QM lenders, saving time and increasing conversion rates.”
Luke Mitchell, Vice President of Production at Cornerstone First Mortgage, added, “This tool gives our loan officers the confidence to go after more Non-QM business while giving our lender partners more visibility and engagement with qualified deals.”
Jason Nichols, Managing Partner at mortgageQ AI, said, “This partnership represents the future of Non-QM lending. With Eric’s leadership and Cornerstone’s nationwide footprint, we’re excited to bring real-time intelligence and marketplace access to hundreds of loan officers in a matter of weeks.”
Jason Nichols
mortgageQ AI
+1 949-228-9266
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok
mortgageQ AI
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.