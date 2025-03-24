GoRascal Leverages mortgageQ AI to Accelerate Non-QM Mortgage Approvals

GoRascal partners with mortgageQ AI to streamline Non-QM mortgage processing, boosting efficiency and closing more loans faster.

Taking time and costs out of each NonQM mortgage transaction.” — Jason Nichols

LADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoRascal , a leading mortgage brokerage firm renowned for its client-centric approach, has announced a strategic partnership with mortgageQ AI, a cutting-edge provider of artificial intelligence solutions for the mortgage industry. This collaboration aims to enhance GoRascal’s capabilities in processing Non-Qualified Mortgages (Non-QM), enabling faster approvals and improved efficiency for clients seeking alternative financing solutions.By integrating mortgageQ AI’s advanced technology into its operations, GoRascal will automate complex processes, reduce manual workloads, and expedite loan approvals. This partnership reflects GoRascal’s commitment to leveraging innovative solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clientele, including self-employed individuals and real estate investors who often require Non-QM loan products.“Our mission at GoRascal is to make the mortgage process as seamless and personalized as possible,” said David Williams, Co-Founder and COO of GoRascal. “Partnering with mortgageQ AI allows us to enhance our service offerings, providing our clients with quicker access to Non-QM financing options tailored to their unique circumstances.”The mortgageQ AI platform utilizes machine learning algorithms to analyze borrower profiles more effectively, identifying suitable Non-QM loan products and streamlining the underwriting process. This technology integration is expected to significantly reduce processing times, enabling GoRascal to close more Non-QM loans efficiently.“We are excited to collaborate with GoRascal, a company that shares our vision of utilizing technology to transform the mortgage industry,” stated Jason Nichols , Managing Partner of mortgageQ AI. “Our AI-driven solutions are designed to empower mortgage brokers like GoRascal to serve a broader spectrum of clients with diverse financial backgrounds.”This partnership comes at a time when the demand for Non-QM loans is increasing, as more borrowers seek flexible financing solutions that fall outside traditional lending criteria. By adopting mortgageQ AI’s technology, GoRascal is well-positioned to meet this growing demand, offering expedited services without compromising accuracy or client satisfaction.GoRascal, headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, is a licensed mortgage broker dedicated to simplifying the home financing journey for its clients. With a team of experienced professionals, GoRascal offers a range of mortgage solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of homebuyers and investors.mortgageQ AI specializes in providing artificial intelligence solutions that revolutionize the mortgage industry. By automating complex processes and enhancing decision-making capabilities, mortgageQ AI enables lenders and brokers to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and better serve their clients.

NonQM Mortgage AI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.