Madison Mortgage Services Selects mortgageQ AI to Accelerate Non-QM Loan Originations and Improve Margins

LADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Mortgage Services Inc., a leading mortgage brokerage, has onboarded mortgageQ AI to enhance its Non-Qualified Mortgage (Non-QM) loan originations and improve operational efficiency. By leveraging mortgageQ AI’s cutting-edge platform, Madison Mortgage aims to scale its Non-QM business, streamline loan processing, and strengthen margins in an increasingly competitive market.As the demand for Non-QM loans rises, Madison Mortgage recognized the need for advanced technology to better serve borrowers who fall outside traditional lending guidelines. mortgageQ AI’s powerful platform, designed to simplify complex mortgage workflows, enables Madison Mortgage to close more loans faster while reducing costs.“Expanding our Non-QM business is a top priority, but scaling efficiently without sacrificing service quality is critical,” said Shah Tehrany, CEO of Madison Mortgage Services Inc. “mortgageQ AI gives us the tools to grow our loan originations, improve turnaround times, and ultimately boost our margins. This technology allows our team to focus on what matters most—helping our clients achieve their homeownership goals.”mortgageQ AI uses intelligent data processing and AI-driven decision-making to streamline Non-QM loan workflows. From document review to underwriting support, the platform reduces manual tasks and accelerates loan closings, leading to increased loan volume and profitability for brokers like Madison Mortgage.“Madison Mortgage is committed to growth and innovation, and we’re excited they chose mortgageQ AI to power that expansion,” said Jason Nichols , Managing Partner at mortgageQ AI. “Our platform is built to help mortgage companies scale Non-QM originations efficiently, improve margins, and stay ahead in a challenging lending environment.”With this new integration, Madison Mortgage is positioned to close more Non-QM loans, better serve a diverse range of borrowers, and grow its market share while maintaining strong operational efficiency.Madison Mortgage Services Inc., headquartered in Lake Success, NY, specializes in providing tailored mortgage solutions, helping clients navigate the home financing process with ease.mortgageQ AI helps mortgage lenders and brokers close more Non-QM loans, faster. Its AI-powered platform streamlines complex loan processes, reduces costs, and empowers mortgage professionals to serve more borrowers.

